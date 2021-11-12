“It won’t be a pleasant winter for them”

“It is now clear that winter and Christmas will not be comfortable for those who are not vaccinated.” The premier told Austrian citizens, Alexander Schallenberg, sending a further signal that the government is moving towards even tougher measures for those who have not yet vaccinated themselves against Covid-19.

The country has already imposed a sort of semi-lockdown on them, preventing them from accessing restaurants, barbershops, sporting events and ski facilities even if they have a negative test, a measure that has had the effect of increasing the number of people it has. decided to make the dose, but it is still not enough for the authorities. Vienna could now move to the next stage with a ban on going out except to go to work, shop for essentials and exercise. In the past 24 hours, the nation has recorded a record of 11,975 infections. The seven-day incidence has now risen to 751 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, three times more than Germany which is already in difficulty. The territories where the most infections are recorded are Lower Austria with 2,479 and Upper Austria with 2,278. There are 1,258 new cases in Vienna and 1,518 in Styria. In Salzburg and Upper Austria, intensive care is now at the limit of capacity: doctors and experts are openly calling for new restrictions. Shallenberg called the vaccination rate in the country “shamefully low”, equal to 65 per cent of the population, more than ten percentage points lower than the EU average.

Given the growth in infections, in a few days the unvaccinated could be subjected to even tougher measures, the premier continued, urging everyone to get injections as soon as possible. Under a government plan agreed in September, once 30 percent of ICU beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, people not vaccinated against the coronavirus will be placed in solitary confinement, with restrictions on their daily movements. The current level is 20 percent and is rising rapidly. “Under the plan, we actually only have a few days before we introduce the lockdown for unvaccinated people,” Schallenberg said at a news conference in the westernmost province of Vorarlberg. This would mean that those who have not received the doses will not be able to “leave the house unless they go to work, do the shopping (for the essentials), stretch their legs. That is exactly what we all had to suffer in 2020, ”Schallenberg said, referring to three national confinements last year.

A previous attempt by Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein to impose a lockdown for the unvaccinated, at least in the most contagious regions of Upper Austria and Salzburg, was blocked by local resistance. But the situation in hospitals is worsening, with doctors and nurses calling for more incisive measures. The president of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce Christoph Walser (OeVP) openly criticized the ongoing debate: “We cannot decide something new every two days. A general lockdown would no longer be manageable and would be a catastrophe”.