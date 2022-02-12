“It won’t be decisive with Atalanta”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Allegri press conference: the words of the Juventus coach on the eve of Atalanta Juve, valid for the 25th matchday of Serie A

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – There Juve is expected in the direct clash for fourth place on Sunday, againstAtalanta at the Gewiss Stadium. Crucial joint for the Champions ambitions of the two teams.

On the day before, Saturday 12 February, Massimiliano Allegri spoke at a press conference at 12 to present the match. Juventusnews24 followed his words LIVE.

ATALANTA – «It is a direct battle for fourth place, not decisive because there are others missing. It will be difficult because Atalanta has shown over the years that they deserve the top positions. It is a physical team, angry about the elimination from the Italian Cup ».

ARTHUR O LOCATELLI – «I don’t know the conditions of those who played on Thursday. We come from two mentally heavy games, there was a waste of important energy. Today is the only training session that will allow me to choose but I’m serene because the changes went well the other day too ».

WHAT TO IMPROVE – «We need to improve individually, in the last step. Against Sassuolo we made mistakes that we mustn’t make. Tomorrow will be completely different, we have a team with quality guys with more or less experience. As long as they play football they can and must improve ».

ATALANTA HOW TO GO TO THE DENTIST – «In football you need balance. We have to be good at bringing favorable situations to our side. If we start thinking, we lose focus on what to do. We have reached a semi-final of the Italian Cup and it’s a good result, but now we have to fix the championship by thinking from game to game “

DYBALA PLAYS BETTER WITH VLAHOVIC – “One player was missing from his characteristics and the others benefit from it. We are all working with enthusiasm. But I repeat it to the point of boredom: we haven’t done anything yet, Juventus’ mentality is to win a game and think about the next one. There is only to do, not to chat “

TRIDENT – «It can be deployed as not. I will evaluate it today because the players have played more games. Kean is fine, Bernardeschi is not available but from Monday he is. Chiellini is out while the others are all available “

STRONG POINTS ATALANTA – «He has many, but we have to go to their weak points. We have to play a very good match on a technical level but we need to be ready and have a good approach ».

GASPERINI – «He did an extraordinary job at Atalanta, he has been in the top positions for years. All the credit to him, together with the company that underlies everything. He got the most out of his players. Tomorrow evening is a very important match for us ».

THINK BEYOND THE FOURTH PLACE – «Since you have to take one step at a time, because flying is difficult, we have to think about Atalanta. The goal is to get into the top 4, the 3 in front have too much advantage. Inter have potentially 11 points ahead, it’s difficult ».

MIDFIELD A 2 – «Let’s see, it is a solution that we can do tomorrow or in the next matches. With Bernardeschi out it is more difficult ».

ZAKARIA – “He’s good at football, smart. He has found a ready team, we are physically fine. There are all the possibilities to do well and I’m happy. This should not exalt anyone but the normality that exists at Juve ».

MANAGING PLENTY OF PLAYERS – «By playing every 3 days there is more chance to play. Throughout the season, there are times when you miss more players and others when you have more. Now the level of the team and training is raised “

SPARTIACQUE MATCH – «No, because Atalanta have one game less. It’s not decisive, but nice to play ».