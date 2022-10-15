“It won’t last”: Jennifer Lopez’s first husband confides in his relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the star couple of the moment. 20 years after their first idyll, the singer and the actor put the cover back and got married in Las Vegas on July 16. A union, which according to the first husband of J.Lo, Ojani Noa, will not last. He spoke in the DailyMail.

The rumors swelled until the officialization and this first kiss in public! In June 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted on the train to kiss in a restaurant in Malibu. A news that delighted fans of “Bennifer.” You have to go back to the 2000s to see them in love. A story that, at the time, had fascinated the crowds. Each had then rebuilt his life, but it is necessary to believe that these two were destined to find each other. The lovers have decided to formalize their union by getting married on July 16 in Las Vegas. “Wait long enough and you might find yourself in the best time of your life, driving through Las Vegas, down the tunnel of love, with your kids and the one you will spend the rest of your life with“, she had written on her Instagram account shortly after their marriage.

A union that will last?

Even if this reunion delighted many people, there are some who are not really convinced. This is the case of Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez’s first husband in 1997. The couple had met when the singer was just beginning to be known, he was a waiter. Their marriage only lasted a year. This Saturday, July 30, in the columns of DailyMailthe 48-year-old man gave his feelings on the new idyll of his ex-wife: “I wish him and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last“, he said. Before adding: “Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me that i was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night she said we would be together forever.” It’s up to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to show the world that this time, their story is set to last.