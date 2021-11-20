It would be an honor to play with the bianconeri

The future of Milinkovic-Savic at Juventus lights up the eve of the match between the bianconeri and Lazio at the Olimpico. Some statements have turned the spotlight on the possibility of seeing the Serbian in the Old Lady: “It would be an honor to play with it.”

Milinkovic-Savic has always been one of the great goals of Juventus. For years now the rumors about a possible interest of the bianconeri towards the Serbian midfielder have been frequent. The transfer, however, never took place making the player one of the strongest midfielders in Europe as well as a pillar of the Lazio. Milinkovic-Savic will face Juventus tomorrow in a crucial match for the fate of the championship. Especially for Juventus who will have to confirm that they have recovered after too many defeats before the break.

Sarri is betting a lot on him and certainly would never dream of losing him starting from next season. But never say never. In fact, the player would never have gone off the Bianconeri’s radar who have long been looking for a midfielder with his characteristics who can act best in that area of ​​the pitch alongside Locatelli. During an interview with TuttoJuve.com, Mateja Kezman, the agent of Milinkovic-Savic, in fact, did not rule out the possibility that the player could transfer to the Bianconeri one day, strongly emphasizing the greatness of the club among the best in Europe.

The future at Juve and the merits of Sergej’s growth to Simone Inzaghi

Kezman did not mince words to describe the current situation of the player who has become one of the best midfielders in Europe, also thanks to the recent direct qualification of his Serbia at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 condemning Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to the playoffs.

Allegri loses Chiesa in view of Verona-Juve: the Juventus winger has not been called up

“With all due respect for Lazio, Sergej is a player for a great club of the future – said Kezman – And I’m sure it will soon be time to live a new adventure and new dreams “. Sergej’s agent increases the dose: “Juve, in my opinion, is still a great club and I think that for whoever it is an honor to play for that club – he stressed again – We will see what will bring us tomorrow, what will be the path that God will show him “.

Kezman gave part of the merits of the growth in the years of Milinkovic-Savic to Simone Inzaghi who was able to train him for some time: “With Inzaghi he has grown both as a person and as a footballer. Thanks to the former coach, Sergej has become one of the best players in Europe. “ A few words instead about Sarri: “It has a different method than its predecessor.” Kezman, however, also wanted to emphasize that there have been few talks with Juventus in the past: “Few serious talks with the bianconeri – he said – In the end, nothing happened and no agreement was found. “