It would be better to avoid this food for those who take cardiovascular drugs for a very important reason

There are foods that, when combined with certain drugs, can cause various problems, even very serious ones.

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) is clearly expressed in this regard. The institution, in fact, explains how some foods can hinder the normal absorption of a given medicine. The intake of a drug, therefore, if taken by mouth as it happens with food, could be hindered by the latter.

For this reason, in fact, those who take these drugs should not eat eggs in order not to compromise the cure. This, however, is not the only case of the kind.

We do not take this information lightly

Every time we sit at the table, we tend to be captivated by the foods we like best. Sometimes, however, it happens that the dishes we love the most do not completely coincide with the healthiest ones.

That said, we all know how important nutrition is to protect our health.

It is known, in fact, that some foods have negative effects on our body. Others, on the contrary, would give much more positive results. This is the case, for example, of salmon and these 6 fish which are a mine of omega 3 and which would help to combat Alzheimer’s, dementia and high triglycerides.

In particular, therefore, before taking a drug it is essential to carefully read the information on the package leaflet. Here, in fact, it is possible to find all the necessary information, so that the intake of the drug is successful.

The close relationship between nutrition and drugs, in fact, is clear and glaring. Just think of the fact that many drugs can be taken on an empty stomach, while others can be taken during a meal or at the end of it.

Diet, therefore, can affect the effectiveness of the treatment prescribed by our doctor and the effects it could have on us. This is why, for example, it is inadvisable to drink alcohol or grapefruit juice in conjunction with medication.

Those who take drugs such as anticoagulants, antiplatelet agents or ACE inhibitors should pay close attention to the consumption of hot peppers. The Humanitas Research Hospital website, in fact, underlines how this ingredient, used in many recipes, can actually interfere with the aforementioned drugs. Therefore, it would be better to avoid this food for those who take cardiovascular drugs for this very important reason.

Furthermore, chilli pepper would also be contraindicated for all those who suffer from gastroesophageal reflux.

Finally, we remind you that the above data does not represent an alternative to the indications of our attending physician. Let’s always talk to a specialist for everything related to our health and nutrition.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

