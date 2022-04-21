Still little known and much underestimated, but with infinite beneficial properties for the human body. Made known in recent years for their natural laxative abilities. We are talking about flax seeds.

These tiny seeds are a gold mine for the body. In particular, they would be rich in omega 3, monounsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants. All substances useful for preventing cardiovascular disease and aging. They would also be particularly rich in lignans, phytonutrients that have a strong antitumor action. But the beneficial properties of flax seeds don’t end there.

Today we will see how it would be enough to consume a handful a day, that is a portion of about 30 g, and for a prolonged time of at least 6 months to have a hypertensive effect. From a randomized study, in fact, it was seen how the daily consumption of flax seeds leads to a lowering of both systolic and diastolic pressure, especially in patients suffering from hypertension.

All these beneficial properties seem to be linked to the particular composition of these seeds rich in fiber, vegetable proteins, alpha-linoleic acid, lignans and omega 3. All factors capable of contributing to the reduction of blood pressure.

Flaxseeds appear to be particularly useful in lowering blood pressure levels without involving the heart. Therefore, they act differently than common high blood pressure drugs, which instead slow the heartbeat or reduce the contractility of the heart. This is possible thanks to the ability of flax seeds to reduce the amount of plasma oxylipins, proinflammatory molecules.

In fact, the consumption of flax seeds would allow an inhibition of the enzyme responsible for the production of oxylipins, thus reducing blood pressure.

Therefore, it would be enough to consume a handful a day to lower high blood pressure, reduce the risks of hypertension and fill up on omega 3.

Some unhealthy habits, such as poor diet, smoking, stress, and alcohol, also affect hypertension. Age is also an impact: with aging, in fact, the walls of blood vessels stiffen, increasing the likelihood of hypertension.

