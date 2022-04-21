Health

It would be enough to consume a handful a day to lower high blood pressure, reduce the risks of hypertension and fill up on omega 3

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Still little known and much underestimated, but with infinite beneficial properties for the human body. Made known in recent years for their natural laxative abilities. We are talking about flax seeds.

The seeds with infinite beneficial properties

These tiny seeds are a gold mine for the body. In particular, they would be rich in omega 3, monounsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants. All substances useful for preventing cardiovascular disease and aging. They would also be particularly rich in lignans, phytonutrients that have a strong antitumor action. But the beneficial properties of flax seeds don’t end there.

It would be enough to consume a handful a day to lower high blood pressure, reduce the risks of hypertension and fill up on omega 3

Today we will see how it would be enough to consume a handful a day, that is a portion of about 30 g, and for a prolonged time of at least 6 months to have a hypertensive effect. From a randomized study, in fact, it was seen how the daily consumption of flax seeds leads to a lowering of both systolic and diastolic pressure, especially in patients suffering from hypertension.

All these beneficial properties seem to be linked to the particular composition of these seeds rich in fiber, vegetable proteins, alpha-linoleic acid, lignans and omega 3. All factors capable of contributing to the reduction of blood pressure.

Flaxseeds appear to be particularly useful in lowering blood pressure levels without involving the heart. Therefore, they act differently than common high blood pressure drugs, which instead slow the heartbeat or reduce the contractility of the heart. This is possible thanks to the ability of flax seeds to reduce the amount of plasma oxylipins, proinflammatory molecules.

In fact, the consumption of flax seeds would allow an inhibition of the enzyme responsible for the production of oxylipins, thus reducing blood pressure.

Therefore, it would be enough to consume a handful a day to lower high blood pressure, reduce the risks of hypertension and fill up on omega 3.

Prevention

Some unhealthy habits, such as poor diet, smoking, stress, and alcohol, also affect hypertension. Age is also an impact: with aging, in fact, the walls of blood vessels stiffen, increasing the likelihood of hypertension.

Recommended reading

Against high blood pressure and cardiovascular problems, these are the small fruits to eat, rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings regarding this article and the author’s responsibilities which can be consulted. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Colombia reported a single death from covid-19, the lowest figure since the first death in the pandemic

44 mins ago

WHO records new drop in cases and deaths from COVID-19

56 mins ago

A court supports the refusal of a father to vaccinate his 6-year-old son Legal News

1 hour ago

Decision fatigue robs you of the energy to make reasoned choices. so you can get it back

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button