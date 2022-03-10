Yoga, gymnastics, pilates and so on and so forth, the exercises we can do to stay healthy and in shape are really many.

Often, however, more than the desire, there is no time and for this we give up. In reality, difficult, tiring and long exercises are not necessary to keep in shape, but you just need to know the right techniques.

Today, however, we want to talk about a very simple exercise that originates in the discipline of yoga and which, according to some, has many benefits for the psyche and the body.

Apparently, in fact, it would be enough to stay in this position for one minute a day to live better.

An ancient tradition that helps us to live better

Yoga is a millenary discipline that has never been more relevant and loved by millions of practitioners. This ancient tradition has various schools and currents, which focus on different techniques. The most physical part of yoga is hatha yoga, which includes a variety of exercises and movements with incredible properties.

Today we want to talk about a yoga figure, known as the mandukasana or frog posture.

This simple static position consists of a forward bend to be performed on the stomach. To try this exercise we will have to sit on our knees on a soft surface and place our hands on the floor.

We will then have to align the knees with the hands and shoulders. The torso will be parallel to the floor and we will need to keep the neck and back straight and aligned.

Now we will try to lower the belly and we will begin to breathe without forcing. It would be important to perform the exercise with your eyes closed and in a quiet and calm environment.

It would be enough to stay in this position for one minute a day to free us from stress

According to many, doing this position every day would bring great benefits to the body and mind.

It is thought that it can relax the body and free the mind from stress and negative thoughts. After a few seconds of holding this frog position, the muscles will stretch and the blood pressure will normalize.

This could help relieve muscle and joint problems, make us more flexible and stimulate our muscles, but that’s not all. Focusing on the movement to recreate will help us focus and free our minds from everything else and could help us find an outer and inner balance.

