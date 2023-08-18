“It Would Be Insane,” Keanu Reeves Commented On A Crossover Between John Wick And This Hit Action Movie

Franchise ofjohn wick‘ has become one of the most popular action movie sagas of the last decade. Starring Keanu Reeves, ‘John Wick 4’ is the most successful work in the universe created by Chad Stahelski.

As one of the most popular and loved actors in action movies. Keanu’s roles in sagas such as ‘The Matrix’, ‘John Wick’ or ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ have earned him become a pop culture icon, With all this, some fans have wondered if we will see the actor in another popular action saga, ‘The Equalizer’ or his role as John Wick in ‘The Justiciero’ as we know him in our country.

John Wick with Robert McCall in ‘The Equalizer’

As the universe of ‘John Wick’ continues to grow as we see it, anticipation and affection for the saga has led some followers to speculate about the potential crossover During a Reddit Q&A with Reeves about the release of ‘John Wick 4,’ a participant asked if it was possible to watch someday a Foreigner ‘John Wick’ X equalizer’To which question Keanu answered:

“…yes…no…that would be madness. Very madness!”

Although it is highly unlikely that we will see a film that connects the universe of ‘John Wick’ with another, the saga will not remain without expansion. soon we will have two spin off and a movie who will explore further Knowledge of the franchisee.





universe for a while

Starring Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson and Bill Skarsgård, ‘John Wick 4’ crossed the $340 million barrier, Brand whose previous film was ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’. On the other hand, if one considers the challenge of reaching the final product, the results are of much greater importance. It is also the most expensive tape in the franchise ($90 million) and the longest (2 hours and 50 minutes).

In ‘John Wick 4,’ We Could See Keanu Reeves Return as Famous legend hero, With the price on his head continuing to rise, legendary hitman John Wick is leading his fight against it.high table“, from New York to Paris, Japan and Berlin.

Promotional poster of the cast of ‘John Wick 4’.

After the events seen leading up to the fourth installment, many of us wondered if this would be the end of the ‘John Wick’ saga. Well, this is not the case. Franchise will not close, We are currently aware of three projects in development: spin off ‘Ballerina’ and ‘The Continental’ and, how could it be otherwise, the fifth installment of the saga, ‘John Wick 5’.

In ‘Ballerina’ we can see Rooney (Ana de Armas), a prima ballerina i want revenge on those who killed my family, The Plot We Know About ‘The Continental’ Will Tell Us The History Of “Continental” Hotels Around The World Will Happen in the 70s and we can see winston (Colin Woodwell) with Cormac (Mel Gibson) in a battle to take over the hotel.

Both the installments will be available on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

The ‘John Wick’ franchise doesn’t stop and continues to surprise its fans with more installments. Lionsgate, the study behind the saga, Turns out the fifth film is already underwayWhich was filmed along with the fourth.

Without giving more clues about the plot, it is expected that Keanu Reeves bring the great killer back to life Filled with action, violence and gore, the film has the elements that made this story famous.