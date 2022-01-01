Many patients suffering from prediabetes can delay or even prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. This would only happen by increasing sports activity. A German study conducted by “DZD”, the German Center for Diabetes Research, has shown how this is possible. So let’s see in detail what it is.

It would be possible to prevent and combat the onset of type 2 diabetes according to science

German research published in the scientific journal Diabetes would have shown an important factor in diabetes prevention. It is reported that a lifestyle change in people with prediabetes can delay or even avoid type 2 diabetes. people.

The researchers found that by increasing sports activity and maintaining a healthy diet, blood glucose levels would tend to normalize. This effect was not, however, the same in all test subjects. Even patients with prediabetes, defined as high-risk, would have found a greater benefit from physical activity than low-risk subjects. Patients with high-risk prediabetes would be those who produce low insulin or suffer from fatty liver with insulin resistance. According to the researchers, therefore, it would be necessary to precisely identify the risk phenotype in order to adopt the correct prevention strategy. This important discovery adds to another novelty concerning Italian diabetic patients.

Cell therapy

The first diabetes cell therapy center in Italy has opened in Padua. In this center the pancreatic cells of deceased subjects will be prepared. Once these cells are ready, they are injected into the liver of type 1 diabetic patients without resorting to pancreas transplantation. The cells capable of producing insulin are removed and made suitable to be injected into the recipient’s liver. Although immunosuppressive therapy is still to be followed as in transplants, this technique will allow type 1 diabetics to get rid of insulin injections.

Science says it is possible to prevent and combat the onset of type 2 diabetes: you just need to increase physical activity.

