It would be silly to say that I want to leave Tigres: Piojo rules out Qatar 2022

Michael Herrera once again he was questioned about the Mexican team and categorically ruled out that the Qatar World Cup 2022 will not direct it, he even stressed that he wanted to direct tigers since his departure from America.

“No, not this (World Cup) and the truth is that I am very happy in Tigres, it would be silly to say that I want to go elsewhere when I am in an extraordinary team, with extraordinary fans, where I really wanted to come, I have to leave America and if I was expecting a chance, it was Tigres, although they had a great coach and the bar was very high,” he said. The lice on television during the Tiger Boy’s Day.

In addition, he stressed that there is not much difference between directing the felines and the Eagles, since in both there is a requirement: to be champion.

“Not much (difference), the truth is that Tigres also has an important requirement, with such a vast squad, it is the largest squad that I have had to direct; there is a very big demand, a very high expectation, we have to reach the final and lift the title”.

Herrera also spoke about his recent goalscoring champions, Nico Lopez and Andre-Pierre Gignacfrom whom he expects a lot at the Fiesta Grande.

“Now comes the good part, we hope that the two enter the Liguilla plugged in and we hope to reach the Final. I hope that the boys give us that joy, they are very committed, we are going for the maximum objective which is to be champions”.

Herrera will not look for a central defender

El Piojo stressed that he will not look for a reinforcement for the central defense, since he trusts the human material that he has today.

“The truth is that no, we have Igor, he has suffered from the change in method, we have Reyes, Purata, Ayala, AnguloWe have the people.”

