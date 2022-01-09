It is well known that eating fruit and vegetables is essential for the health of our body. In fact, nutrition is a key factor, to which we must pay close attention if we want to safeguard our well-being.

Taking care of ourselves starts with nutrition. It would be enough to think of these round and nice fruits that would help us to lower high triglycerides and bad cholesterol.

Furthermore, in this season, at the supermarket we can really find many seasonal vegetables that are very precious for our body. Some of these, in particular, can make an excellent side dish, really delicious and that goes well with many recipes.

The power of these vegetables is that they could also protect cardiovascular health, bones, eyesight and more. Let’s see what it is.

It would help the heart and purify the organism this seasonal side dish which is a true concentrate of vitamins and mineral salts

Protecting the heart is a daily activity that we also do at the table. Eating healthy and wholesome foods, rich in beneficial substances, can help us to safeguard the heart and our body. The side dish we are about to propose has all these characteristics.

It is a side dish of cabbage, savoy cabbage and bacon.

They would fight atherosclerosis and help cardiovascular health

Maybe not everyone knows this, but eating cabbage and savoy cabbage could really help our body. These foods, in fact, contain precious substances such as vitamin k, which is important for blood clotting and much more.

Cabbage and savoy cabbage contain important mineral salts, such as selenium, potassium and manganese, as well as the B vitamins, which help metabolism. In addition, they contain antioxidants and molecules that would protect against the risk of atherosclerosis. In fact, it would help the heart and purify the organism this seasonal side dish which is a true concentrate of vitamins and mineral salts.

Here is the recipe to eat this delicious side dish of cabbage and savoy cabbage

Chop the onion, then pour it into the pan and let it fry with a drizzle of oil. Add a few cubes of bacon and brown everything until we notice the fat melt.

Separately, cut the cabbage and savoy cabbage into strips and cook them for a few minutes in a steamer. We then pass the vegetables into the pan in which we had browned the bacon.

Add a little water and a drizzle of oil, mix everything with a ladle and serve on the table. Our side dish will be really tasty and very genuine. Ideal to accompany fish or meat main courses.