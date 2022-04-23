It would help to overcome physical and mental stress by keeping memory active this simple dish rich in a nutrient that would lower cholesterol

All nutrients are essential to keep our body healthy. Even in particular moments of our life, when we are stressed by the pressing and frenetic rhythms and the body and mind could lose beats. Precisely in these cases it is important to have a regular diet rich in vitamins and minerals, to regain the right energy.

To counteract moods that could lead us to depression, there is a nutrient that seems to be helpful, namely vitamin B7. Since it is not really a vitamin, it would be more correct to call it inositol. It is a water-soluble substance and it is therefore necessary to introduce it into the body daily through the consumption of certain foods. Since it would stimulate the creation of lecithin, useful for the arteries, it could have positive effects on “bad” cholesterol, reducing its levels in the blood.

In addition to keeping the memory active, it would help to overcome physical and mental stress, also for this reason inositol is a fundamental nutrient for the body.

The daily requirement of this substance is about 500 mg per day, even if the deficiency is not so widespread, it is important to take the right foods and integrate them into our diet. If this happens we may have skin problems or even hypoglycemia.

While it is even more rare for an excess to occur, as we excrete inositol through the urine. If this happens, however, we may have symptoms such as loss of appetite, difficulty digesting, sweating and salivation in abundance.

There are foods that have a higher content of this nutrient, such as liver, meat in general, citrus fruits, brewer’s yeast, egg yolk, nuts and whole grains.

A prescription

In addition to being able to prepare a quick juice with sweet and tasty fruits, we could also create a delicious dish to propose for a lunch or dinner.

So, we choose a wholemeal cereal to create a flatbread that does not require leavening, ready in a few minutes. We could use wholemeal spelled flour, kamut, rice, oat, rye or another type of cereal.

To prepare 4 spelled wraps, for example, you will need:

300 g of spelled flour;

150 ml of not too cold drinking water;

30 ml of extra virgin olive oil;

a pinch of salt.

Mix the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth and homogeneous dough, divide it into 4 balls and let them rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, beat an egg for each flatbread in a glass, add salt and small pieces of walnuts. We cook the wraps over medium heat, after having rolled them out with a rolling pin, and pour the beaten egg on top, covering with a lid.

As soon as it is cooked, put the “omelette” flatbread on a plate and roll it up before eating it in bites or cut it into small rounds.

