It would not be 160 million pesos, the money that Valencia would give for Chávez

Luis Chavez

January 06, 2023 12:15 p.m.

Luis Chávez was one of the Mexican players who stood out the most last season. He first became one of the best elements of the Pachuca squad and was vital in winning the championship, then he was one of the best players for the Mexican National Team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Mexican midfielder was aiming for a quick move to Europe, but so far no formal offer has been made, according to the player’s statements. However, a multi-million dollar offer from Rayados arrived, which he rejected because his intention is to go to the “Old Continent”.

That is why Chávez gave an interview to Fox Sports to talk about his future, where he clarified that he did not want to discredit Monterrey, but that for the moment his only goal is to seek new adventures in Europe and if not, to continue concentrating on Pachuca. . So he revealed the figure for which he would leave the Tuzos.

What would be the money that Valencia would pay for Chávez?

Luis Chávez would enter Valencia’s plans, according to journalist Lahcen Senhaji. The LaLiga team would have to pay 100 million pesos, 60 million pesos of what the Mexican is worth. Chávez revealed to the same outlet that if an offer from Europe arrives, his sale price would be lower to speed up the process.