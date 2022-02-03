Especially after a certain age, worries about cholesterol and triglyceride levels increase more and more. As experts advise, it would be good practice to try to keep the presence of these elements in the blood normal to avoid future diseases. An excess of fat in the body, in fact, could lead to effects that affect the whole organism. The consequences would be vital organs such as the liver and kidneys, but also the entire cardiovascular system.

In fact, in the face of an excess of cholesterol and triglycerides, conditions of atherosclerosis could occur. This is understood as a localization of fatty deposits, called atherosclerotic plaques, inside the arteries, causing their obstruction or occlusion.

Strokes and heart attacks are among the best known consequences of this condition.

But are cholesterol and triglycerides really only the factors we should be on guard against?

It would not be only cholesterol and triglycerides to increase strokes and heart attacks but also this killer of the heart and brain

The answer is no, although it is important to monitor levels with a competent physician.

In fact, it seems that even a food that we consume every day, sometimes too lightly, can compromise the state of health of the heart and brain.

To support this would be a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology which wanted to include excess sodium among the risk factors.

In fact, although salt is an important component for our body, the necessary quantities of about 500 mg per day would be far exceeded.

The potential effects on organs

In fact it would seem that an abuse of salt can compromise the integrity of the endothelium, the lining of the blood vessels. Endothelial damage would favor the appearance of atherosclerotic plaques in coronaries or peripheral vessels. Furthermore, it seems that salt can also affect phenomena of hypertrophy of the left ventricle, that is the part of the heart that pumps blood peripherally. The myocardial cells would also suffer consequences from the excess of salt, compromising the functionality of the heart.

Furthermore, it seems that even the brain cannot be considered safe from excess sodium with effects on the sympathetic nervous system. Too much salt could compromise the sympathetic system that regulates the heart and vasoconstriction, putting heart functions at risk.

In essence, it would not be just cholesterol and triglycerides that increase the risk of strokes and heart attacks. In addition to these there would also be an excess of salt.

Therefore it is always good to consult a doctor about the suitable levels to be taken and consult the food labels before consumption.

