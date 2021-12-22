Health

It would reduce the risk of stroke by up to 52%, this white fruit and vegetable, affordable for everyone, perfect for keeping us healthy

James Reno
Who would have imagined that even the color of fruit could be detected for specific therapeutic purposes. It is usually thought that fruit and vegetables are, indifferently, a panacea for the protection of health. Yet a study conducted by Dutch researchers found the incidence of white fruit and vegetable consumption in stroke prevention. Therefore, following a Mediterranean diet is excellent for health but, for some purposes, that of a specific color should be preferred. Nature is truly extraordinary! But, we will ask ourselves: “what, specifically, are white pulp fruit and vegetables?”. Well, they are: apples, pears, bananas, cauliflower, garlic, onions, leeks, white turnips, shallots, potatoes, fennel, white peaches. This affordable and affordable white fruit and vegetable would reduce the risk of stroke by up to 52%, perfect for keeping us healthy. In fact, these are foodstuffs, which can be found everywhere and at very modest prices but which would make the difference! Let’s see how and why.

This affordable and affordable white fruit and vegetable would reduce the risk of stroke by up to 52%, perfect for keeping us healthy

Dutch researchers from Wageningen University carried out a scientific survey on an adult population of 20,069 people. The average age: 41 years. The study focused on the effects of consuming fruit and vegetables on these subjects for the purpose of stroke prevention. The study lasted 10 years, a time frame in which 233 cases of heart attack occurred. So, let’s see what emerged from the study. Well, the subjects with the lowest incidence of stroke were those with the highest consumption of white fruit and vegetables. All this, with a 52% reduction in the risk of stroke. On the contrary, no interested relationships emerged between the consumption of green fruit and other colors, with the lowering of the risk of stroke. In short, a really interesting discovery.

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

According to the study, every 25 grams per day of white fruits and vegetables would correspond to a reduction in the risk of stroke of 9%. Therefore, considering that, on average, an apple weighs 120 grams, eating even one a day could reduce the risk of heart attack. This, to the extent of about 45%. Ultimately, it remains that, basically, the consumption of a lot of fruit and vegetables is a panacea for health. However, against the risk of stroke, it is better to opt for the white one.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

