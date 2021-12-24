“It would take a strike by the players”

The Manchester City manager believes that only a strong gesture can stop the never-ending streak in England

The problem has been repeated for years but now, with the situation Covid completely out of control, the time has come for action. The situation of the calendars in England, already stigmatized by Klopp, also sparked Pep Guardiola, who used strong words: “One footballers’ strike would solve the problem. Words are useless. There Premier League thinks first of business than health of footballers. We are also the only championship with three changes instead of five “.

Even La PFA, the English football player, has stated that it would like to support a strike by Premier League players given the scarce actions carried out by those in charge to fix the Covid situation, linked to football, in England. The PFA said it has already discussed the possibility of a strike with the athletes, whose thinking is yet to be evaluated.

The CEO of the Professional Footballers Association, on the other hand, is clear, saying: “I have talked to many players about this problem. dealt with constructively with the players at the center of the conversation. This has to happen now, it’s not something that can be knocked down the road again. “