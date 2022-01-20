Ita, 170 million euros of losses in the first three months of life. Altavilla: “Continue with hiring despite Omicron”

In two and a half months of life, the airline has lost 170 million euros. It emerged from the second parliamentary hearing of President Alfredo Altavilla and CEO Fabio Lazzerini. “Despite not having yet received the approval of the board of directors on the final balance sheets for 2021, the ebit (the result before the payment of any interest and taxes, ed) of the year 2021 stands in line with that envisaged in the industrial plan around 170 million negative. With half of the revenues and a higher cost of fuel, the focus on the costs of services and supplies has allowed us to keep the result unchanged: I believe this is an indication of a good performance of the company ”, said Altavilla. In last week’s hearing the president had given an account of revenues of 50% below the forecasts of the industrial plan, explaining the poor performance with the resurgence of the pandemic, the loss of routes to Sardinia and the delays in the promotional campaign of the new carrier. The company has liquidity of around 440 million euros against an initial capital injection of 770 million euros.

Looking to the future, Altavilla affirmed how it is premature to make assumptions about the share of capital which will be transferred to a possible partner. “We have said from day one that a partnership is a sine qua non for Ita to stay on the market. I repeat this alliance cannot only be a facade through fake commercial relationships, but which takes the form of a capital position. It is soon to talk about equity shares, because if we do not begin by determining what 100 is, that is the total value of Ita, it is difficult to have interlocutions with someone if it is the 30, 40, 50, 70: therefore any speculations regarding possible shareholdings are completely devoid of any foundation, because we have not yet finished the elaboration of the industrial plan that will determine the prospective value of the company ”, explained the manager.

“The initial fleet it is true that it has been halved. Already in the course of this year it will increase by 50% to 78 aircraft, to return to 105 aircraft by 2025. Putting 50% more aircraft into operation in a year is an operation that has never been done in Europe ”. This was stated by the president of Ita Alfredo Altavilla, adding that “the hires are going on absolutely regularly not taking into account the Omicron variant. Because hiring is not an on / off switch, but training times need an adequate training period.

From 31/12 to today we have already put 62 new people into the company: we are moving forward with the pace of new hires that was scheduled for the 20221 budget, ″ said Altavilla, adding that “the new hires are progressing and will not be interrupted”. Regarding the lawsuits initiated by former Alitalia workers under the auspices of the Usb the president explained that if they were to be successful it would mean the bankruptcy of the company. “The more or less colorful or unhappy expression that ‘we are not the Alitalia Red Cross’ was referred to the speech of the class action: if these Class actions were successful, and we were to assume all the people were in the aviation branch of the old Alitalia , having a fleet halved and traffic reduced by 60%, I believe in less than six months we take the books to court: so if someone wants to find a way to make this operation fail, this is the best system “.

The president confirmed that the Alitalia brand, purchased by the former company for 90 million euros, will be used in the future: “We have identified a very clear mission for the Alitalia brand which will therefore be used”. Summer, Lazzerini said, should bring a new link between Malpensa and New York but the Lombard port remains out of the company’s strategies remain focused on Rome Fiumicino.

Altavilla denied the rumors of disagreements with Lazzerini reported today by some newspapers. “It’s about journalistic speculations which we do not comment on, all the more so because they deal with corporate governance issues that must be dealt with in appropriate fora, which are the board of directors and the shareholders’ meeting ”, said the president of Ita. As for the unusual secrecy that surrounds the negotiations between Rome and Brussels on the conditions for the birth of the Altavilla company, he explained that the confrontation between the Italian and European authorities is still ongoing “regarding the definition of the public version of the decision, purified of the most sensitive information from an industrial point of view. Once this document has been defined, it will be published in the Official Journal of the EU “.