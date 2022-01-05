Ita Airways, 11 thousand passengers on the Rome-New York flight in two months – Corriere.it

Seventy-seven passengers celebrated the arrival of 2022 over the Atlantic Ocean aboard the Airbus A330 of Ita Airways: three seated in Business, the other 74 in Economy. Flight AZ609 took off from New York’s JFK airport at 16.50 local time (22.50 in Italy) on 31 December and landed in Rome Fiumicino at 6.34 in the morning of the day and the following year. The last 2021 connection of the airline’s only intercontinental route – which took over from Alitalia in mid-October – saw a fill rate of almost 31%. An analysis of the Corriere della Sera on the 74 flights operated by Ita Airways from the start of operations in the USA (November 4) to December 31 of the year that has just ended shows that between the two cities the airline carried just over 11,100 passengers with an average occupancy of aircraft of 60.3%.

Via the entry ban The Rome-New York route was not only the most important intercontinental route – in terms of volumes and revenues – of Alitalia. also a route that has always seen a lot of competition from US companies. And in this period of coexistence with the coronavirus it also becomes a sentinel on how it is going the long-haul segment has been at an all-time low for almost two years due to the closure of large markets such as Asia, but also the American one. It is no coincidence that when the US removed the barriers to European visitors in October, the stocks on the stock exchange of the airlines celebrated with increases that had not been seen for a long time. For Ita Airways, awaiting the spring opening of other routes, New York is currently the only intercontinental destination. The carrier closed 2021 with 1.25 million passengers overall.

The two directions The daily analysis of flights between Rome and New York in the period 4 November-31 December shows how Ita Airways’ Airbus A330s departed from Italy as full (an average of almost 69%) as those taken off from the USA (just over 52%). The curves bring out three phases. The first with a greater number of passengers from Italy to the US than those in the opposite direction. A sign that for months there were many compatriots ready to go overseas for vacation, work or to hug their children and grandchildren again. The second phase saw a greater balance in the flows between the two shores between Italians returning home and Americans visiting Italy for Christmas. The third phase has again registered a greater fill rate of flights to the US, confirming that more than one has gone to celebrate the arrival of 2022 in the Big Apple. Two curiosities: the busiest flight from Rome was the one on November 28 (93.2%), the one from New York on December 18 (84.7%).

From Business to Economy But how did the travelers fly between Rome and New York? The further profiling provided by the specialized databases highlights that 87.9% of Ita Airways passengers sat in Economy, another 5.6% in Premium Economy and the remaining 6.5% in Business. But these values ​​follow the proportions of the seats installed. For this reason, going even deeper into the data, it is important to see how much Ita was able to sell each single class. It turns out that – considering both directions – 51% of the Business was filled (which has a maximum of 20 seats), just under 50% of the Premium Economy (17 seats available) and 62% of the Economy (213 seats).

The comparison To have a comparison gDelta Air Lines’ Airbuses – with which Ita Airways also has codeshare agreements – flew around 90% full between Rome Fiumicino and New York JFK (considering both directions) while United Airlines has an 83% fill rate (but operates on the other New York airport, Newark). From April, American Airlines will also return to fly between the two cities, adding more competition. According to experts, the route is typically leisure, i.e. tourist, therefore exposed to temporal fluctuations with a peak in volumes in the summer and near the end of the year, but not considered a business route that tends to bring higher revenues.

The war in Milan Indeed on Milan Malpensa – the country’s financial hub – which Ita Airways will really have to elbow to carve out its own space: in the main airport in Northern Italy and among the European basins with more volumes, in fact, in the connections with New York the Italian airline will have to deal with six other companies: the three from the United States (American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines), Emirates (who also use double-decker Airbus A380s), the Italian Neos and the French company La Compagnie which only has Business class seats.

