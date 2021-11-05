ITA Airways, 30% discounted airline tickets for Sicilians (but not for everyone)

ITA Airways participates in the “Sicilia Vola” project, launched by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility to facilitate the movement of residents in the Sicily Region to and from the island. The “Sicilia Vola” project provides for the introduction of a social discount on the cost of airline tickets purchased by certain categories of residents in the Sicily Region who travel to and from the airports of Catania and / or Palermo (non-resident students, people with severe disabilities, employees based outside the Region with a gross income not exceeding 25,000 euros, and patients who have to undergo hospitalizations, examinations or health care outside Sicily with a gross income not exceeding 25,000 euros).

ITA Airways adheres to the project by recognizing a 30% reduction on the price of air tickets on all national and European routes of its network, to and from the airports of Catania or Palermo, on direct flights to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate and on those in connection with the two hubs. To access the discounted rate, you must register on the www.siciliavola.it platform, with SPID or CIE, and from the «Management» page click on «Request voucher». The system will ask you to fill in a self-certification that will allow you to generate the voucher and present it to the airline when purchasing the ticket on the ITA-Airways.com website. The voucher can be used within three days from the date of generation. Rates are valid until December 31, 2022.