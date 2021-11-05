Business

ITA Airways, 30% discounted airline tickets for Sicilians (but not for everyone)

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

ITA Airways participates in the “Sicilia Vola” project, launched by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility to facilitate the movement of residents in the Sicily Region to and from the island. The “Sicilia Vola” project provides for the introduction of a social discount on the cost of airline tickets purchased by certain categories of residents in the Sicily Region who travel to and from the airports of Catania and / or Palermo (non-resident students, people with severe disabilities, employees based outside the Region with a gross income not exceeding 25,000 euros, and patients who have to undergo hospitalizations, examinations or health care outside Sicily with a gross income not exceeding 25,000 euros).

ITA Airways adheres to the project by recognizing a 30% reduction on the price of air tickets on all national and European routes of its network, to and from the airports of Catania or Palermo, on direct flights to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate and on those in connection with the two hubs. To access the discounted rate, you must register on the www.siciliavola.it platform, with SPID or CIE, and from the «Management» page click on «Request voucher». The system will ask you to fill in a self-certification that will allow you to generate the voucher and present it to the airline when purchasing the ticket on the ITA-Airways.com website. The voucher can be used within three days from the date of generation. Rates are valid until December 31, 2022.

COPYRIGHT LASICILIA.IT © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

To eliminate the stench from the washing machine, these 2 sensational ingredients at no cost are enough

2 days ago

Ferrara. She buys a Louis Vuitton online and gets scammed

5 days ago

from November 2021 the increase is triggered

5 days ago

Bill Gates finances the Italian vaccine against Covid – World

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button