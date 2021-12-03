ITA Airways: 4 thousand hires and salary increases

ITA Airways has signed a agreement with trade unions which will bring 4,000 new hires and salary increases for shipboard and shore personnel.

In fact, the agreement provides for an important one increase in the workforce also in view of the purchase of new aircraft and a gradual increase in wages. It also introduces the performance bonus.

Let’s see in detail all the news on upcoming ITA Airways jobs.

ENG AIRWAYS RECRUITMENT WITH UNION AGREEMENT

The news was disseminated through a note published on the Cisl web portal, dedicated to the new industrial agreement signed by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Air transport with ITA Airways. The agreement was signed as part of the signature of the renewal of the national collective labor agreement for air transport with Assaereo and a protocol on trade union relations with ITA Airways. On the basis of the latter, the supplementary company contract, which increases the planned hiring of an additional 4 thousand workers.

The new ITA Airways jobs will be filled by 2025, in conjunction with the increase in the fleet for the purchase of new aircraft. The company agreement covers both seafaring and ground staff and also reviews salaries. Specifically, it provides a increase in wages by over 15% for the first year, with a subsequent gradual growth of up to 20% over the plan period, limiting the impact on unilaterally imposed wages.

AWARD OF RESULT AND CORPORATE WELFARE

The new ITA Airways supplementary contract also includes the introduction of a variable performance bonus, which will take into account the quality improvements. In addition, it provides the improvement of some ancillary skills for the flight crew and the initiatives of welfare in favor of pilots, flight attendants and ground crew. All these initiatives are aimed at improving the working conditions offered by ITA Airways to its employees and will continue in the coming days with further interventions which will be agreed during new scheduled meetings with trade union organizations.

OCCUPATIONAL PERSPECTIVES

As regards the incoming ITA Airways hires, they will therefore concern both the on-board personnel who will have to work on the fleet’s aircraft and the ground staff. Therefore there will be no shortage of job opportunities for flight attendants, pilots, baggage handlers, check-in and reservations, and for other figures.

THE AIR COMPANY

We remind you that ITA – Italia Trasporti Aereo SpA is the Italian national airline that replaced Alitalia. Active since November 2020, the company is wholly owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and currently owns a fleet of 52 aircraft. ITA Airways has its main hubs at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports.

NOMINATIONS

ITA Airways collects applications through the recruiting platform accessible from the corporate web portal.

At the moment there are no searches for personnel yet. The selections will open in the coming months. For more information you can read this in-depth analysis on ITA Airways job opportunities and on recruiting methods.

