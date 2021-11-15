Ita Airways, 800,000 Lombard with 24 billion “MilleMiglia” points. What happens to passengers now? – Corriere.it

There are over eight hundred thousand Lombard people enrolled in MilleMiglia, Alitalia’s loyalty program, something like more than a fifth on a national basis and almost an eighth on a global scale. The company – as is well known – stopped flying in mid-October, giving way to Ita Airways, the new flagship airline that has inherited most of the slots at Linate and will resume flying from Malpensa to New York in the spring. But the MilleMiglia points collection mechanism continues while waiting for this asset to be sold on the market through a tender: in this way those registered will be able to continue to accumulate miles or use those present. In digital wallets – as the Courier service last August – there are something like 45 billion miles accumulated worth 44-45 million euros. From what is learned from company sources, the supervisory committee of the old company met last Friday to approve the announcement that could thus be made public shortly. As requested by the European Commission, Ita Airways will not be able to participate in the tender to take over the Alitalia loyalty program with a view to discontinuity between the two Italian companies.

The numbers in Lombardy But what are the regional numbers? In autumn 2021 on the 6.2 million subscribers to MilleMiglia (one hundred thousand more than at the end of last year) approximately 2.6 million are resident abroad and the other 3.6 million are located in Italy: of the latter just over 800 thousand are domiciled in Lombardy which thus becomes the first Italian region. Also in Lombardy reside a quarter of the customers considered to be the most exclusive – because they are present in the high-end clubs, “Freccia Alata Plus” and “Freccia Alata” -, while 8% of the so-called “active” passengers fly in Business class in particular to London, Brussels (from Linate airport) and New York (from Malpensa airport). Scrolling through the numbers also shows that on average each member has more or less 30,000 miles on the card, excluding those that are registered but either have not accumulated them yet or have consumed them all and therefore are at zero share.





The identikit of the faithful passenger At the personal level, then, it is above all about male clients (from Lombardy) (60%) and the average age is 52 years, confirming that the Linate-Alitalia (and now Linate-Ita Airways) combination tends to capture more a segment of the population usually characterized by executives, salespeople, etc. There is, however, to underline that there are also about 15,000 registered Lombards who are less than 26 years old. While waiting to understand in the hands of which new owner Loyalty will end up – which is the Alitalia company that manages the MilleMiglia loyalty program – card holders can use their miles and increase them by buying flights, hotel stays and packages on lastminute.com or, among other companies, directly with Air France, KLM and Middle East Airlines. These are partner airlines of the SkyTeam alliance of the skies, the same to which Ita Airways recently joined – for now for a maximum of twelve months. It was Ita Airways who created its own loyalty program, «Volare», on 15 October, which reached 130,000 subscribers in just under a month.