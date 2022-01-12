Ita Airways, 86 million in revenues (halved for Covid), alliance by June – Corriere.it

Ita Airways, the national airline that took over from Alitalia, recorded revenues of 86 million euros in its first two and a half months of activity, transported 1.26 million passengers and keeps over 400 million euros in cash. of the 700 million paid in the first tranche by the Treasury. The official data of the carrier are presented, for the first time, during the hearing (not without some tension on the final) to the Transport Committee of the Chamber by the president of the airline Alfredo Altavilla and by the managing director Fabio Lazzerini. Altavilla also anticipated that on Friday the company will officially take the field on the tender for the sale of Alitalia’s handling and maintenance and that it would like to close the issue of the industrial partnership, which also immediately considers equity, by June as early as June.

The decline in revenues

The industrial plan presented to Parliament in September estimated revenues of 173 million euros for the two and a half months of activity in 2021. In short, the actual ones were 50% lower. A decline – explained Altavilla – influenced by the progress of the pandemic, by the network of intercontinental connections still reduced to the bone due to restrictions, but also by the loss of Sardinian territorial continuity (won by the Spanish low cost Volotea). A role – continued the president – was also played by the advertising campaign that was launched on 10 October, just five days before take-off because the extraordinary administration had not finalized the award of the brand.



The criticisms

Not only. From the business plan to the departure of the company, the price of fuel increased by 15% – added Altavilla -, the euro / dollar exchange rate worsened by 5%, but despite this the president specified that the economic result in line with that expected by the business plan thanks to the work done on costs to compensate for negativities. For this reason, there are over 400 million euros in cash, an improvement of over 250 million compared to the industrial plan, which allows us enormous flexibility and improved cash management also in 2022, net of the 400 million second tranche of the Treasury expected. for this year.

The sales

The Omicron variant also made itself felt on Ita Airways. Since the beginning of November we have had a significant growth in bookings – he rebuilt the CEO Lazzerini -, with better sales percentages than in 2020 and almost at the levels of 2019 on some routes. But with the arrival of the coronavirus variant also in Europe, the curve has gone down. Some countries have begun to close and place restrictions and this has impacted sales trends – continued Lazzerini -. For January we canceled 849 flights, more than 7% of the planned operation, to preserve the cash for the decrease in traffic and we evaluate how to react for February and March with some more cancellations. An intervention that Altavilla claims had a positive impact on Ebit of almost 5 million euros.

Alitalia notices

One of the fronts of Ita Airways will also be the participation in tenders for the sale of Alitalia handling and maintenance. If on the handling Ita he can appear in consortium keeping the majority, on the maintenance – at the request of the European Commission – he can present himself as a minority shareholder. We will ask for access to the data room on Friday and from that moment we will be able to get into concrete with potential partners on both handling and maintenance, explained Altavilla. Which clarified: We are interested in ensuring our aircraft a service at competitive costs with the market: we are not interested in going to challenge the giants of the two sectors, we need competitive rates and competitive service levels.

Alitalia workers

About Alitalia. The parliamentarians asked the leaders of the newco about the fate of the employees of the old company. I am the president of Ita Airways and I do not manage the extraordinary administration of Alitalia – answered Altavilla -. Not my problem. I don’t care what happens to those people. Because otherwise we will no longer become a company that has to stay on the market, but a Red Cross of the employees of the old Alitalia. And I’m not going to be. At the same time as the traffic trend – he clarified -, we interrupted the procedures for those people who were not needed, he added, underlining that we have saved 17 million, which would have been money lost by taxpayers.

The alliances

In terms of commercial agreements, CEO Lazzerini calculates that the codeshare for 2022 are worth 170 million euros in revenues. But alliances and partnerships remain among the new airline’s priorities. Ita Airways wants conditions of equal dignity to have growth and positive economic results and to exploit the potential of the two reference hubs, Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate, explained the president Altavilla. This is also to avoid becoming the spare wheel of other carriers. An alliance that includes entry into the capital, Altavilla stressed. We have ongoing contacts with many European and non-European interested parties, he revealed, thus confirming – without naming names – the parallel tables with the Lufthansa group, with Air France and with Delta Air Lines. The conditions are in place for the president to speed up the process and close by the first half of the year, pandemic permitting.

Operational performance

Ita Airways has 2,235 employees today (61% men, 39% women) and expects to add a thousand more (over 300 pilots and more than 600 flight attendants) in 2022 with the increase of the fleet by 50%. Subscribers to the new Volare loyalty program – Ita could not buy MilleMiglia from Alitalia – are at least 226,415. As for operational performance, in the first two and a half months there was a punctuality of 90.5% of flights and 94.3% of baggage delivery.

