Ita Airways: agreement signed with the trade unions on the employment contract. Here comes the result award

Ita Airways and the unions have reached an agreement on the collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement puts an end to the hard conflict that arose after the breakdown of negotiations in September on the conditions of employment of the employees hired by the new airline controlled by the Ministry of Economy.

In the meeting that began today, Thursday 2 December at 3 pm, the executive president, Alfredo Altavilla, illustrated the proposals that are the result of a confrontation that has already taken place under the radar with some unions.

Performance bonus introduced for all employees

The performance bonus is introduced for all ITA Airways employees which will be calculated by combining the Company’s economic profitability and customer satisfaction measured by the certified NPS (Net Promoter Score) system. This variable component will represent 15% of the salary level, and will be articulated on a six-monthly basis. The conditions of 2022 remain unchanged, while, in line with what was already foreseen by the other airlines that had reduced wages due to the pandemic, from 2023 there will be a progressive realignment of the wage elements, starting from a 3% increase for pilots and 1% for flight attendants.

The signatories

The agreement makes it possible to transform the company regulation, applied unilaterally by Ita, into a national collective agreement. The contract was signed by Assaereo with the trade unions, who also signed a supplementary company contract with Ita. Of the ten trade unions convened by Ita, the confederal Cgil, Cisl and Uil, then Ugl, Anpac, Anpav, Anp and Fast Confasal signed, according to sources close to the dossier. They have not signed USB and Navaid. Cub Trasporti was not invited to the table.