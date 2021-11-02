ITA AIRWAYS / Alitalia’s intercontinental data reveal the failed rescue

Very few perhaps know that years ago Alitalia covered the entire globe in a homogeneous way, making it possible to reach almost all corners of the world. At least as long as it was a so-called state-owned company and there was the decline of ethics and political decency with its chronic myopia, the advent of deregulation, the development of the Gulf and low cost companies and the non-executive executives. height, with a few exceptions. In this table find the data for April 2020, the pre-Covid period considered normal. Below I list the difference with the past and with what will happen in the future with ITA.

In North America and in Latin America, included Caribbean, over the years the following have been reached: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Curacao, Mexico, Peru, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela, serving as many as 28 destinations in 12 countries, compared to 13 destinations and 6 countries in April 2020 Today ITA has yet to start flights to Boston, Miami and New York and only in March 2022 will it start them to Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo and Washington: so, for now, only 7 destinations and 3 countries.

In Africa including the Maghreb were reached: Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic from Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, serving as many as 35 destinations in 28 countries, against the 7 destinations and 6 countries of April 2020. To date ITA flies to Algiers, Cairo and Tunis, so only 3 destinations and 3 countries.

In Middle East were reached: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Yemen, serving as many as 17 destinations in 12 countries, against the 3 destinations and 3 countries in April 2020 and today ITA will only reach Tel Aviv in Israel, so only one destination and one country.

In Far East And Oceania were reached: Australia, Cambodia, China, South Korea, Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Singapore and Thailand, serving as many as 20 destinations in 14 countries, against 4 destinations and 3 countries of April 2020 and today ITA will only reach Tokyo in Japan, therefore only one destination and one country.

In Europe reached: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland , Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and Hungary, serving 83 destinations in 32 countries, against 51 destinations and 23 countries in April 2020 and today ITA alone will reach 23 destinations in 13 countries.

In Italy 35 destinations have been reached, compared to 28 in April 2020 and today with ITA only 17.

Considering the total of all these data listed above, we find ourselves with a surprising result, that is, Alitalia in many years has managed to reach as many as 218 destinations in 99 countries, while in April 2020 it had dropped to only 106 destinations in 42 countries around the world and today with ITA it reaches 52 destinations in 22 countries around the world. It should be noted that the decline has been accentuated especially in the intercontinental, passing from 100 destinations in 66 countries, with April 2020 which counted only 27 destinations in 18 countries, to 12 destinations in 8 countries of ITA, while at the European and national level the decline was less.

To make it easier to read, see a summary table below which can help you make a quick analysis. I hope you understand that we have enormous potential that was abandoned years ago. The surprising figure is that of Africa, to be taken up immediately, as the Middle East, the Far East / Oceania where we should have strengthened, while in the Americas we had to grow more, especially in Central / South America and the Caribbean. In Europe and Italy, if intercontinental flights had been maintained, surely a higher number could have been expected despite low cost and open sky liberalization with connecting flights.

Rereading you my previous articles on Alitalia you will realize how the abandonment of the intercontinental has completely weakened the filling of domestic, European and medium-haul flights in North Africa and the Middle East that Alitalia could also fill with the competition from low cost airlines. Those who fly to / from afar generally do not want to redo the check-in or migration controls if a company guarantees they can avoid it even if with a slightly higher cost, also because sometimes airline changes to save money could involve inconveniences of cancellation or delay of one of the flights with the risk of losing the connection and therefore the ticket entirely, because being two different companies, they almost always do not take responsibility for the connecting flight that is not in a single ticket. Sometimes even with only one ticket, but with two companies with agreements, there are big problems in case of cancellation or delay with loss of the connection. Therefore, being able to fly with the same company gives the traveler enormous security, as in the event of a missed connection he is paid for a hotel and a seat is found on the first available flight.

The Gulf companies have managed to take a large share of the market thanks to their large capital investments and the use of large aircraft, but given the position of their hubs they have certainly been able to take away important slices of traffic from Alitalia and many world companies; as regards Alitalia and other European carriers, in particular in the Far East-Oceania routes from / to Europe, North America, Africa, South America. However, the Gulf companies cannot take the market between Europe to / from North America, South America, West Africa, North Africa, so I find it illogical that Alitalia has not been massively present on these routes. Indeed, it could have preserved many flights in the Far East because being closer as a European country it could have non-stop flights as far as Australia to Perth, and in any case given its central position above Africa it would have taken the whole market between the following directions: North America to / from North Africa, Africa, Middle East, Far East, Eastern Mediterranean; South / Central America-Caribbean from / to North Africa, Central-North Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East, Far East; North Africa from / to North Central Europe, Far East, Oceania.

Surely today many realities have changed, but Italy is increasingly inhabited by foreigners from very distant countries, even Italians travel much more than before and Italy remains the country with most of the monuments in the world to visit. and with a local industry and trade, even if reduced over the years, which have a significant export and import potential. The country can be the basis of a company at the level of a Lufthansa, Air Frrance, KLM, British Airways with a better position and we shouldn’t be scared.

I would like to take heart Alitalia workers and the Italian public, if one moves accordingly, a large market could be resumed and I hope the Government, politics, trade unions, all Italian entrepreneurs and Italians and residents in general will understand this too, who could make this operation possible for the good of the country and of the workers not only of Alitalia but of the whole airline sector without forgetting the former of Air Italy who would surely be proud to put Alitalia back on track and make it fly again.

If 3 billion is being spent on the ITA operation, I believe that we need to include the rebirth of Alitalia without having to pay large sums to the scientists of the type used so far that led to the ruin of the company and instead put it in the hands of honest workers with experience. of those who know it from within and of those who are showing real plans for rebirth on a real basis. I hope that those who make the decisions will also read the proposals of non-scientists paid gold of the usual caste, therefore proposals of mere mortals like me and many other valid ones never contacted by those who decide. I am still waiting for a response to my various proposals sent to the competent authorities that probably could have avoided the closure of Alitalia.

NB: a) The data on Alitalia in the past cannot be considered exactly as maximum and fixed, but only demonstrating where it has been possible to arrive. b) The data on ITA’s destinations and start dates are extracted from the official ITA website and, according to reports in the press, may have changes.

