Ita Airways has just been born but already has two suitors: Delta presents the offer, the government thinks about it

Delta Airlines will present an expression of interest to purchase Ita Airways. And the Draghi government is preparing a Dpcm to privatize the company 100% controlled by the Ministry of Economy. The US giant announced its move to the Italian government on the eve of the council of ministers it writes Republic, should pass the ministerial decree. What it takes for Ita Airways to open its data room to the first airline that has expressed an interest in the purchase. That is the MSC Group of the Aponte family. Which came forward on January 24th. However, the government wants to open the dossier to other possible buyers. That there would be, given that two international funds have also expressed interest. While Lufthansa will not be there. The Ita data room will therefore be open but the Dpcm, which will arrive in the Council of Ministers this morning, will however remember that air transport is a sector of strategic importance. And then the government can exercise its special powers, namely the Golden Power. Only subjects who file a truly “credible” development and integration plan with Ita will have access to the data room. And to decide the credibility of the possible buyers will be the consultants of the advisor who will have to look for accredited expressions of interest. And today they are also betting on British Airways.

