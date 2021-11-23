Ita Airways, mission to France for the new Airbuses: this is how they will be – Corriere.it

The top management of Ita Airways fly to Toulouse at the Airbus headquarters to sign the first contracts and decide on the internal configurations of the new aircraft. An Airbus A320 with the special Born livery in 2021 landed in France at 10.30am on November 23rd with at least twenty company executives on board, which took over from Alitalia on October 15th. how much the Corriere della Sera from Italian-French sources. On the special flight AZ8948 there was, among others, the president of Ita Airways Alfredo Altavilla, the Chief marketing officer Giovanni Perosino, the head of the Network, the fleet and the alliances Andrea Benassi.

The contracts The mission in France will address several points, the sources explain. The memoranda of understanding signed on 30 September in Rome for the renewal of the Ita Airways fleet have to be converted into purchase contracts. The agreement covers 28 aircraft purchased directly from Airbus – seven A220s, eleven A320neo (expected delivery after 2025) and ten A330neo – which have a combined list value of nearly $ 5 billion, net of discounts. Another 31 Ita aircraft will be chartered by the specialized company Air Lease Corporation, 25 additional jets will arrive from five companies, also leased.

The configuration on board In Toulouse, the top management will also have to decide on the product characteristics: the configuration of the cabin, the seats in the Economy and Premium economy class, the seats in the Business class on the Airbus A330neo and A350, the on-board entertainment systems, even the fabrics and power supplies for mobile phones and computers. All aspects of the competence of the specialized companies – such as Recaro, Safran, Collins Aerospace – which on the basis of orders work with Airbus technicians for the internal installation of the various products before delivery to the customer, in this case to Ita Airways. To get an idea: each Business class seat can cost up to 80-100 thousand euros depending on the characteristics.

The first blue plane As for the calendar, the first aircraft with the blue livery of Ita Airways should be an Airbus A320 used for short and medium-haul flights with take-off at the end of January, the sources reconstruct. It has not yet been decided whether it will be an A320 inherited from Alitalia and repainted with the new colors or one of the new generation A320s that the company will lease. The part of the memorandum in which Ita Airways has agreed with Airbus to become a strategic partner for new technologies and for the future generation of sustainable aircraft will also have to be defined in Toulouse. The European aerospace giant has decided to accelerate on the hydrogen-powered plane.

Codeshare with Delta Air Lines On the commercial front, Delta Air Lines and Ita Airways have announced that they intend to start codeshare flights outside the US and Italy. In a document sent on November 19, the two companies – which for a year will be part of the same alliance of the skies SkyTeam – informed the US Department of Transportation that they want to put their codes (DL and AZ) on some international connections, according to a document that the Courier service could consult. The nine pages read that Delta Air Lines intends to affix its initials to Ita flights between Rome Fiumicino and Cairo and Tunis. Conversely, Ita Airways wants to put its code on Delta’s connections to / from Mexico (Mexico City, Cancn, Monterrey).

