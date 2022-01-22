Ita Airways, new rumors about the wedding with Lufthansa

For the new Ita Airways. heir to Alitalia, an alliance has been indicated as indispensable by top management, but the partner company has not yet been identified and therefore the ballet of inferences is inevitable. Today Il Foglio hypothesized that next week the announcement of the entry into Ita of the German Lufthansa with 40% of capital will arrive, even if sources close to the dossier, contacted by La Stampa, deny, and reply that the following week, to in early February, the Ita data room will open, ie the procedure by which interested parties can verify the industrial and financial conditions of the company.

However, the rumors make some plausible hypotheses: if the agreement with Ita is concluded, Fiumicino airport will become the southern hub (connection and hub) of Lufthansa for direct flights to Africa and a part of the South. America. The German group already has a confederal and multi-hub structure, with some subsidiaries not only regional but also international, and its modus operandi lends itself to this solution. The integration of purchases would also be envisaged as happens for the other Lufthansa airlines. Ita could then participate in the internal projects of the German group ranging from operations for increasing revenues to reducing the consumption of kerosene in flights. The package would also include entry into the transatlantic alliance with United Airlines and Air Canada.

All this needs to be verified, however it is true that around Ita there is a renewed interest, because the company no longer has the ballast of the old Alitalia, it is all new, with new staff, budget in order and a financial endowment provided by the State. . However, it has a size problem, it is too small to stand alone on the world market, hence the need to find a partner. Unfortunately, the moment is not favorable because the pandemic is not over and this does not encourage expansion projects, even by a strong airline like Lufthansa.