Ita Airways, the Alitalia brand is back. In 2021 Ebit at -170 million euros- Corriere.it

The Alitalia brand will return to fly after a few months of interruption while Ita Airways in the first two and a half months of activity closed with an EBIT of -170 million euros. It is almost a twist, the return of the name, which will be foreseen in the new industrial plan of Ita Airways, the public company that took the place of the old one and bought the historic brand for 90 million euros last October. This was confirmed by the president of the newco Alfredo Altavilla during the hearing at the Transport Commission of the Chamber together with the managing director Fabio Lazzerini. It is not yet clear how the tricolor livery will be brought to light. Sources explain al Courier service that there is discussion about the use on intercontinental flights or on national / European ones. In any case, the final decision will be taken at the Board of Directors on January 31st.

The change of plan “We purchased the Alitalia brand on October 14, 2021 to ensure the operational start-up of the company the following day and the continuation of activities in 2022, using the same uniforms, on-board materials and airport spaces », begins Altavilla in response to a question from the honorable Maurizio Lupi. The name, however, was put in the drawer because the airline preferred to present itself with a new brand – Ita Airways – also due to a greater discontinuity with the past. But, Altavilla continues, “in the new business plan, the brand is intended to be used in analogy to what happens in other traditional companies that have multiple brands within their portfolio like Transavia for KLM or Eurowings for Lufthansa ». The president mentioned low cost, but according to what the Courier service actually there would be no intention to create a low-cost division under the name of Alitalia. Of course, as Altavilla said, there is the intention to have access to Italian airport incentives (at the hearing the various investigations of Courier service).



The bills Altavilla does not provide more details. However, he reiterates that “We have a clear mission for the Alitalia brand that will be used”. The president recalls that the price – 90 million euros – is “correct”, while the 290 million requested by the extraordinary administration were considered “exaggerated”. “We have always intended to use the brand to integrate it into the commercial offer”, Altavilla stressed. On the economic front, in response to a question from Mr Stefano Fassina, Ita Airways from the start of operations (15 October) to the end of the year recorded a Negative EBIT equal to -170 million euros, “in line with the provisions of the industrial plan and despite the presence of halved revenues and the increase in the cost of fuel”. In the two and a half months of 2021, Ita’s revenues amounted to 86 million euros: 76.6 million from passenger transport, 9.4 million euros from cargo.

The alliances The issue of industrial partnerships remains open. The goal is to find an agreement by 30 June 2022. For this – as anticipated by the Courier service – Ita Airways at the beginning of February will open a data room in which potential interested parties can access. “An alliance is necessary to allow Ita Airways to stay on the market, but it cannot be facade and based on bogus commercial agreements: it must be substantiated in a capital position,” said Altavilla. The president denied there was ever talk of stock trading. “It is too early to talk about shares: any speculations on this point are completely devoid of any foundation, as the elaboration of the industrial plan which will determine the prospective value of the company has not been completed “.

Handling and maintenance Ita Airways had access to Alitalia’s data rooms for handling and maintenance tenders. But, Altavilla clarified, “the goal is to ensure competitive market rates and service levels for our aircraft: we do not intend to compete with foreign giants in the field of handling and maintenance, putting capital and workers at risk ». In the two calls – as requested by the European Commission – Ita may present itself as a majority shareholder (handling) or minority (maintenance). The company is already discussing with some operators who have submitted an application for access to their respective data rooms. To the Courier service result ccontacts with Swissport (for handling) and Atitech (maintenance). “Once we have looked at the numbers in the data room carefully, we will be in a position to structure any agreement with these parties, or, if there are no economic conditions, we will make other decisions”, underlined the president.

The connections One of the issues touched on concerns the role of the Milan Malpensa airport, left out of the industrial plan for now. “The dimensions of Ita Airways linked to the size of the market push us to focus on the Rome Fiumicino hub and not to waste energy”, explained the managing director Fabio Lazzerini. “We are already running a few intercontinental routes and we need to feed them”, he continued, recalling that in the spring the Milan Malpensa-New York JFK section will start “and we are anticipating any other developments mainly towards North America, but not at this time“.

The new livery The weight of the aircraft with the new blue livery of Ita Airways. Some rumors of the previous weeks claimed that the new coating was heavier and therefore forced a greater consumption of kerosene with repercussions also on carbon dioxide emissions. On this point Altavilla replied that Ita Airways had estimated “a weight increase of 16 kilograms per aircraft with the new livery”, but that after a detailed analysis “there was a weight saving, compared to the old livery, in the two repainted aircraft of 10 and 15 kilograms“.

Source link