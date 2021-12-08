Business

ITA-Etihad Arways agreement. Airline flights and reservations: what changes – Economy

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 56 1 minute read

The new livery of Ita Airways aircraft
The new livery of Ita Airways aircraft

ITA Airways and Etihad Airways they signed an agreement codeshare which connects the networks of the two airlines. This new business partnership is designed to boost i business trips and tourism between the two companies in the Banbiera area Italy and United Arab Emirates and will offer travelers more options and better connectivity when they travel through Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa And Abu Dhabi. From December 14th, ITA Airways will apply its “AZ” code – that of the old one Alitalia – on the services operated by Etihad between Italy (Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa) and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi). Similarly, Etihad will apply the “EY” code to the 5 Italian national destinations in connection with Rome Fiumicino airport (Genoa, Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Palermo) and to an international destination (Malta). THE new flights codeshare are available for sale through i Web sites of the airlines (ita-airways.com and etihad.com), the systems of reservation and travel agencies. The two airlines are working to expand the scope of their cooperation in the coming months and to offer customers even more advantageous travel options.




© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 56 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Collection, installments, folders: deadline list of 2 November

November 1, 2021

In the climb to Tim is Draghi the chicken?

1 week ago

Skoda Karoq 2022, the restyling with a new look and more technology. Sportline too

1 week ago

10 Lire: Rare coins of 30 thousand euros! How to sell them now!

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button