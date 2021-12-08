ITA-Etihad Arways agreement. Airline flights and reservations: what changes – Economy

ITA Airways and Etihad Airways they signed an agreement codeshare which connects the networks of the two airlines. This new business partnership is designed to boost i business trips and tourism between the two companies in the Banbiera area Italy and United Arab Emirates and will offer travelers more options and better connectivity when they travel through Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa And Abu Dhabi. From December 14th, ITA Airways will apply its “AZ” code – that of the old one Alitalia – on the services operated by Etihad between Italy (Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa) and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi). Similarly, Etihad will apply the “EY” code to the 5 Italian national destinations in connection with Rome Fiumicino airport (Genoa, Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Palermo) and to an international destination (Malta). THE new flights codeshare are available for sale through i Web sites of the airlines (ita-airways.com and etihad.com), the systems of reservation and travel agencies. The two airlines are working to expand the scope of their cooperation in the coming months and to offer customers even more advantageous travel options.







