Ita, here’s how much it already cost (in just two months)

Last Thursday 14 October 2021, precisely at 10.05 pm, the Mario Mameli airport in Cagliari saw the take-off of the farewell flight of Alitalia, with destination Rome. An hour and eleven minutes of travel that will remain etched in the history of republican Italy.

It was the last chapter of a story that lasted over 75 years, precisely from September 16, 1946, the date of foundation of what will remain in school books (and in collective memory) as one of the most discussed Italian companies ever.

The next day, Friday 15 October 2021, Alitalia passed the baton to Ita (Italy Air Transport), the new state-owned flag carrier, 100% controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef).

Ita saw his first plane take off at 6.20 on that Friday morning. The aircraft crossed the skies of the Peninsula along the route from the Milan Linate airport to that of Bari, thus allowing the new company to register the first official flight of their career.

Ita, a departure full of trust and hope

The data referring to the old Alitalia could not help but frighten the new managers: it is calculated that in total – among countless bridging loans, the layoffs renewed several times and dozens of aid lump sum – the various bankruptcies of what was once the national airline have cost the public purse about 13 billion euros.

Now the new governance has the thankless task of not bringing the Ita structure back to that same bankruptcy track. The conditions for a real rocket start were all there: 2,800 expected hires, flights arranged by all major Italian airports and destinations in countries around the world.

Clearly in just two months it is difficult to understand if the viaticum is the right one or not, but there are already some numbers that help to understand how the new life of the main airline of the country.

Recruitments and take-offs in line with the objectives

The data recently published by Eurocontrol – a non-governmental organization in which 41 states of the European continent participate – show how the start was all in all positive, with some reassuring data.

With 2,141 hires already signed, Ita has currently reached over 76% of the figure it had set for the appointment of new employees.

The fully operational daily flights that are currently carried out are on average about 200 each day. A number in sharp decline from the peak of 240 daily connections that the company had managed to register on 11 November, not even a month after the official start of the company.

Future expenses worry the Mef

Together with the workforce and take-offs on a national and intercontinental scale, the cost of Ita.

In fact, since before the departure, the state investment had already seen well 90 million euros used only for the purchase of the ‘Alitalia spa’ brand (after countless unsuccessful auctions and a drop in the initial price of 290 million euros).

To date – again according to the data released by Eurocontrol – the total expenditure that the State has had to bear is estimated at around 700 million euros. But there is still a long way to go: the official estimates of the Ministry speak of a total employment which will be around well 3 billion euros.