Ita, sector contract signed, increases up to 20% – Economy

“The renewal of the national collective labor agreement was signed today with Assaereo and at the same time, with Ita Airways, a protocol on trade union relations that must absolutely restore industrial relations to normal”. Thus Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Air transport. “On the basis of these premises, a industrial agreement that implements the forecasts for the recruitment, over the course of the plan, of an additional 4 thousand workers, by June 2022, with the necessary certifications and qualifications. All this will take place by 2025 “and” the economic aspects have been revised and therefore the supplementary company contract, with respect to the regulation, provides for an increase of over 15% for the first year, which will then gradually grow up to 20% over a period of floor”.

In addition, “some ancillary skills of the flight crew have been improved. There have been improvements in welfare for both pilots, flight attendants and ground staff”, add the trade unions, underlining that this series of interventions, together with the initiation of normal trade union relations, “they interrupt a drift which, in default, would probably have led to conflict in a very short time”.

“After 5 years, that the National Labor Agreement was not renewed, we have achieved an important goal that we count will ensure competitiveness for all Italian air transport companies. There are two elements to underline, the introduction of the performance bonus present for the first time in such a significant measure on remuneration and above all linked to customer satisfaction, to which the confirmation of the profitability objectives of the business plan which foresee the achievement of operating breakeven in the second quarter of 2023“So Alfredo Altavilla, executive president of Ita Airways, comments on the agreement with the trade unions.