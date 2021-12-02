Ita signs the category collective agreement. In perspective, possible salary increases and performance bonuses

Breakthrough in the trade union relations of Ita. The airline agreed to sign the national collective bargaining agreement, which it had chosen not to do at first by “anchoring” the employment contracts to a simple company regulation. “The renewal of the national collective labor agreement was signed today with Assaereo and at the same time, with Ita Airways, a protocol on trade union relations which must absolutely bring industrial relations back to normal“, They communicate Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Airplane transport. “On the basis of these premises, an industrial agreement has been signed which implements hiring forecasts, over the course of the plan, a further 4 thousand workers, by June 2022, with the necessary certifications and qualifications. All this will take place by 2025 “and” the economic aspects have been revised and therefore the supplementary company contract, with respect to the regulation, provides for an increase of over 15% for the first year, which will then gradually grow up to 20% over the plan period “.

According to what appears a Ilfattoquotidiano.it the company, which debuted it last October 15, it is currently understaffed especially as regards flight personnel and, in particular, pilots. A situation that would have entailed the need to reduce the number of flights, in favor of competitors who are increasing them. After all, the salaries offered so far they are below those perceived by the staff of low cost airlines. The company has not provided any clarification on this point so far. Ita was the first public company not to join the CCNL. The employees hired so far are all in a probationary period since a derogation from the civil code ordered by the government has allowed the company to sign contracts from scratch, without any continuity with Alitalia. Today about 90% of the flight crew come from the former airline. The reduction compared to previous paychecks was around 40%.

“After 5 years, that the National Labor Contract was not renewed, we have achieved an important goal that we count will ensure competitiveness for all Italian air transport companies. There are two elements to underline, the introduction of the performance bonus present for the first time in such a significant measure on remuneration and above all linked to customer satisfaction, which is linked to the confirmation of the profitability objectives of the business plan which provide for the achieving operational breakeven in the second quarter of 2023, ”he said Alfredo Altavilla, executive chairman of Ita Airways, commenting on the agreement.

As can also be seen from the trade union note, the arrival at today’s signature was studded with numerous accidents along the way. Last November 23rd Daily fact gave an account of the audio contents of an internal meeting of the company in which Altavilla insults employees and threatens indiscriminate layoffs. Previously the waters had been stirred by the “yellow of the hatbox”, an episode in which the passenger / advisor Constance Esclapon had reported inappropriate behavior in the handling of hand luggage. The result was a rather threatening letter addressed by the president to all the crew.

The note from the unions also states how “some ancillary skills of the flight crew have been improved. There have been improvements in welfare for both pilots, flight attendants and ground staff “, add the trade unions, underlining that this series of interventions, together with the start of normal trade union relations,”they interrupt a drift which, in default, would probably have led to conflict in a very short time ”. “The agreements reached are a first significant step that improves working conditions in a context in which the workers of this company have already suffered too much, starting from the diktats of the European Union “and” must constitute a turning point in the relations between ITA and its workers “.