Ita, strategic plan on January 31: in the background a possible alliance with Lufthansa

“We confirm what was declared at the recent Hearing in the Transport Commission on January 20: presentation of the Strategic Plan to the next Board of Directors scheduled for January 31, opening of the Data Room in the following days”. It is learned from Ita.

On Saturday morning an article in the Gazette gave the announcement of the alliance between Ita and Lufthansa as imminent, explaining that, pending the approval of the EU, the Germans would receive 40% of the Italian company.

The name of the German company, however, is not new, as also anticipated in the past by the Sole 24 Ore, together with that of other possible strategic partners.

In recent days, according to what the newspaper reconstructs, a squeeze on the key aspects would have been reached, namely the financial endowment, the consolidation of the accounts, the role of the Fiumicino airport which would become the hub for direct flights to Africa and part of the routes to America, the integration of purchases as already happens for other airlines that ended up in the “German air confederation”.

The proposal presented to Ita in recent months provides for access to the Lufthansa infrastructure not only to sell tickets but also to optimize costs by operating through a single purchasing center. Ita could then participate in the internal projects of the German group ranging from operations for increasing revenues to reducing the consumption of kerosene in flights.