Ita takes off, but the problems remain

One thing must be recognized: it is not easy to inaugurate a company in mid-October, in the midst of the lowest seasonality for air transport, while the Covid emergency, although attenuated, continues. Ita Airways made its debut on 15 October, on Friday (challenging the superstition) and in its first 14 days it operated 2,764 flights, on time at 84.1%, with a fill factor of 57%. Sales exceeded expectations by 50%, with prospects considered positive. But these meager official data say nothing about the real problems that Ita is facing. First of all, relations with the staff. The planned 2,800 recruitments have not been completed (70-80% are) but above all the contract game is still open. In the absence of an agreement with the trade unions for the application of the national contract, the employment relationship is governed by a company regulation. The unions complain about wage cuts between 40 and 50% compared to the old Alitalia, and say they are ready for a fight.

The fleet of 52 aircraft taken over by Alitalia’s extraordinary administration is only partially operational. The 7 Airbus 330s are for now, as they say, “on the lawn”, waiting for the long haul to resume, and keeping intercontinental aircraft idle is a cost. The first flight, scheduled for November 3, is a Rome-New York which will run three times a week; probably a daily offer would have been difficult to sell. Of the remaining 45 short- and medium-haul Airbuses, about forty fly in rotation to the 44 destinations of the current network.

The main bases of the new company are Rome and Milan Linate; they are improperly called hubs, forgetting that transit (which characterizes a hub airport) is prohibited at Linate by law; rules born at the time of the opening of Malpensa, to regulate competition between the two airports, and gradually renewed in subsequent decrees. At Linate, Ita’s commitment is to keep in operation the numerous former Alitalia slots that have been reassigned to it (if they are not used they are lost), which are particularly valuable because the airport has a business vocation. According to reliable sources, at Linate the filling factor does not exceed 44%, when the low cost ones reach 80-90% and the majors around 70%.

About 7,000 employees remained in charge of the Alitalia commissioners, mainly handling and maintenance, while some are on layoffs with zero hours; the salaries of September had been paid at 50%, but the collection of the 90 million that Ita paid for the Alitalia brand (which it will not use) served to pay the balance and the entire month’s salary for October. At one time the government would have provided the government with a bridging loan; now Ita has provided, which is still a government emanation, 100% owned by the Mef. This last feature should also ensure transparency on directors’ salaries; but the request is politely denied. Several sources also say that between the president Alfredo Altavilla and the CEO Fabio Lazzerini there are some differences, also because Altavilla is a very operative president. Between them there would be different strategic visions on the choice of partner and on the intensity of the future alliance; these are rumors, it is impossible to have confirmation. In the meantime, Ita is satisfied with a code sharing with Air Malta and with the entry into the SkyTeam alliance.

Meanwhile, the accounts are (obviously) at a loss and will be for a long time. According to the updates to the industrial plan presented in Parliament and kept confidential, 2021 will close with a negative Ebit of 150 million, a loss that will rise in 2022 to 270, while the balanced Ebit is expected for 2024.