Ita, the crew asks the “wrong” passenger to put the baggage in the hold. The (very hard) reaction of the company

It is a little mystery that took place last October 29, before the departure of the flight Ita Airways to Palermo. Let’s start with that little certain. A passenger arrives for boarding with hand luggage and is invited by the crew to board it as the overhead bins are already full. The passenger is not just any passenger, she is Constance Escaplon de Villeneuve, communication consultant for many important companies, member of the board of directors of Enel. Costanza Escaplon was also a consultant to Alitalia and now, for the new Ita, she maintains the role of “advisor”, also in charge of assessing the quality of the service offered to customers. At this point the reconstructions diverge. According to some, Costanza Escaplon showed up for boarding at the last useful moment. Faced with an invitation from the crew to check in the baggage, the tones become unpleasant. At that point the passenger telephones the company management (someone talks about a call to the CEO Fabio Lazzerini, someone else to the president Alfredo Altavilla) to complain about what he deems a disservice to him.

Asked by Ilfattoquotidiano.it Constance Escaplon denies this reconstruction. “No phone calls, much less of a personal nature. I just sent one reporting to the company’s management, moreover in a second moment, to recommend one review of procedures boarding and the need to prepare a regulation on the matter, consistently with what it is my role. I just got high spokesperson for a discomfort which was manifested by many passengers in the front rows, who, getting on the plane last and no longer find room for baggage in the cabin since all are already occupied by those who entered first “, explains Escaplon, adding that similar reports have been received by the company from other passengers.

According to other testimonies, the president’s reactions Alfredo Altavilla (chosen for the presidency of Ita by the Bocconi hyper-liberalist Francesco Giavazzi who acts as a consultant to Mario Draghi) is however furious. It is said that Altavilla would have, at first, wanted dismissing all the crew on the spot. It must be remembered that, thanks to a special derogation from the civil code introduced by the government, the employees of Ita were all hired from scratch. At least in theory there is no continuity with Alitalia (although 90% of the flight personnel come from the old company). The employees then saw to zero seniority and protections pursuant to art. 18. Not only that, Ita, checked 100% by the state, did not want to implement the collective bargaining agreement by relying on a simple company regulation. The employees are all still on probationary periods and therefore easily fired. Other Ita executives and the testimonies on the value of the commander’s crew bring Altavilla back to milder advice. At the beginning there were rumors of a suspension of two flight attendants for 5 days but, when asked by Ilfattoquotidiano.it, the company flatly denies: “No disciplinary measures have been adopted”. According to some testimonies, two of the flight attendants involved were asked to sign one apology letter. IlFattoquotidiano.it did not have the opportunity to view these letters.

“Everyone’s performance bonus at risk” – It comes though a letter to the crew in which Ita writes: “From the very beginning, our service must be distinguished by a high standard in the care and attention of passengers. This did not happen a few days ago when, on board one of our flights, a passenger approached the cabin crew asking for assistance with his baggage, but did not receive the necessary support from the crew, who did not have a proactive attitude to solve our customer’s problem “. The letter then adds: “Particular attention must be paid – by the Cabin Staff – to welcoming passengers and also to baggage handling on board, so that these are placed in the nearest hat boxes, in order to facilitate embarkation and disembarkation operations and improve the travel experience on our aircraft “. And again: “The incorrect, unprofessional, arrogant or uneducated behaviors of an individual risk compromising the reachability of the company’s NPS objectives with consequent negative impact on the payment of the performance bonus of all “. The letter ends with a warning “individual behavior will always be punished according to the discipline of our company regulations”.

The indications of the letter, however, do not reconcile with the provisions of the flight authorities on the management of the Covid emergency. Particularly the European Flight Safety Agency provides that flight attendants cannot touch passengers’ luggage. In the specific case that occurred in Fiumicino, finding an additional space for the passenger’s baggage would have meant inviting all passengers to move the suitcases already placed in the overhead bins with consequent, probable, delays in the flight departure time.