Ita, the new industrial plan approved. EU conditions made public: “The company must find a European partner”

The Board of Directors of Ita Airways, chaired by Alfredo Altavilla, today approved the new industrial plan of the company. During the meeting, the Board “also discussed the appointment of legal advisor and financial advisor for the operation relating toa future strategic alliance, all in accordance with the purchasing policies approved by the company “. On the assignment of the assignment, the company note reads, the “details will be provided when the formal assignment procedure is finalized”. It was moved instead to the next board of directors the relative topic the remuneration policy of the company’s managers. Last week the group of ship transport Msc, owned by the Aponte family, has submitted a non-binding offer to take over a majority stake in the airline arising from the ashes of Alitalia. The German group’s position is more nuanced Lufthansa that supports Aponte but which, for now, has not expressed its intention acquire shares from the Treasury, currently owner of 100% of Ita. In the former 2 and a half months of life (the first flight was last October 15) the company has lost 170 million and registered 50% lower revenues on the industrial floor. The ball now passes to the Treasury, from which a decision on the expression of interest is awaited. From cabinet who met today with various topics on the agenda, no indication has come.

In the meantime, the European Commission has finally released the public version of the agreement with the Italian government. A formulation agreed between the parties to protect the company’s “industrial secrets”. It follows from this that, from the outset, Brussels gave the go-ahead for the operation on the condition that Ita “marry” quickly with a “un European actor pto establish a stronger presence on both long-haul and European markets, with a gradual integration of the network starting in 2022 ″. However, the text does not mention the need for direct participation in society. That Ita was born to be sold is no mystery (indeed it seems “packaged” to meet the wishes of the German company). The original purpose of the project had somehow left it to understand the same as well Altavilla president during his first hearing in the House. However the constraint imposed by the EU had never been made explicit by the top management of the company. On the occasion of the board of directors, gli former Alitalia workers they returned to demonstrate with a garrison organized by Cub Trasporti, Usb, Air Crew Committe (Flight crew committee) and Navaid (national association of air transport flight personnel) in the Fiumicino technical area in front of the Ita Airways headquarters.