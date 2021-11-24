Italbasket, here are the 12 of Meo Sacchetti for the match against Russia
A few days before the debut in qualifying for the FIBA World Cup 2023, the coach Meo Sacchetti has chosen the 12 who will face Russia in St. Petersburg on Friday 26 November at 17.00 Italian time (19.00 local time).
Michele Vitali will be part of the expedition to Russia but will not be available for the match against the hosts. Bruno Mascolo, Gabriele Procida and Mattia Udom will not travel with the team but will re-join the group on Saturday 27 November in Milan.
“We can’t wait to resume the journey – said the coach Meo Sacchetti – and our desire is to start this long journey with a victory against Russia also because from Friday onwards every match will be decisive on the way to the World Cup. We are a team with many young people, many of whom, however, already have some international experience. As always we will give our best “.
The team will fly the same day to St. Petersburg and tomorrow will have a double training session at the Yubileyniy Sport Complex, where they will face the hosts on Friday 26 November. Immediately after the match, the return to Italy to prepare for the match against the Netherlands at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago on Monday 29 November, 8.30 pm.
Tickets for the match in Milan against the Netherlands are on sale in all the Vivaticket ticket offices and on the Vivaticket.com website at the following link: HYPERLINK “https://www.vivaticket.com/it/biglietto/italia-vs-paesi-bassi/169452” https://www.vivaticket.com/it/ticket/italia-vs-paesi-bassi/169452
For the FIP members There is a promotion for the purchase of a reduced-price ticket. For reservations and information, the email to contact is HYPERLINK “mailto: eventi@lombardia.fip.it” eventi@lombardia.fip.it .
Requests must be received through the FIP affiliated companies and not from individual members. The deadline for reservations is November 23rd.
The Azzurri for Russia
# 4 Leonardo Candi (1997, 190, P / G, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia)
# 7 Stefano Tonut (1993, 194, G, Umana Reyer Venice)
# 12 Diego Flaccadori (1996, 193, P, Dolomiti Energia Trentino)
# 16 Amedeo Vittorio Tessitori (1994, 208, C, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)
# 18 Matteo Spagnolo (2003, 194, P, Vanoli Cremona)
# 19 Raphael Gaspardo (1993, 207, A, Happy Casa Brindisi)
# 22 Giordano Bortolani (2000, 193, G, Nutribullet Treviso)
# 34 Mouhamet Rassoul Diouf (2001, 206, A, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia)
# 44 Davide Alviti (1996, 200, A, A | X Armani Exchange Milan)
# 45 Nicola Akele (1995, 203, A, Nutribullet Treviso)
# 52 Alessandro Lever (1998, 208, A / C, Allianz Pallacanestro Trieste)
# 54 Alessandro Pajola (1999, 194, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna
The program
Wednesday 24th November
9.00 / 11.30 – Training
13.30 – Departure for St. Petersburg
Thursday 25th November
11.00 / 12.30 – Training
19.00 / 21.00 – Training
Friday 26th November
11.00 / 12.00 – Training
17.00 in Italy (19.00 local time) Russia-Italy at Yubileyniy Sport Complex
Following return to Italy in Milan
Saturday 27th November
16.30 / 19.30 – Training
Sunday 28th November
10.00 / 11.30 – Training
17.00 / 19.00 – Training
Monday 29th November
10.00 / 11.00 – Training
20.30 Italy-Netherlands at Mediolanum Forum in Assago (Milan)
Tuesday 30th November
End of meeting
The schedule of group H
November 26, 2021
Netherlands-Iceland
Russia-Italy
November 29, 2021
Italy-Netherlands
Iceland-Russia
February 24, 2022
Iceland-Italy
Russia-Netherlands
February 27, 2022
Italy-Iceland
Netherlands-Russia
July 1, 2022
Iceland-Netherlands
Italy-Russia
July 4, 2022
Netherlands-Italy
Russia-Iceland
The formula
In the first phase, the 32 participating teams were divided into 8 groups of four teams each competing in an Italian round with home and away matches along three “windows”. Only the first three teams in the standings qualify for the second phase, forming a further six-party group with the first three qualified teams of the matched group, taking with them the points scored with the other teams that have passed the round. In the second round, only the teams that did not clash in the first phase face each other in home and away matches. Only the top three in the second round qualify for the World Cup. The Italy group will cross with group G, the one made up of Spain, Georgia, North Macedonia and Ukraine.
FIP Press Office
