Italbasket, here are the 12 of Meo Sacchetti for the match against Russia

A few days before the debut in qualifying for the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023, the coach Meo Sacchetti has chosen the 12 who will face Russia in St. Petersburg on Friday 26 November at 17.00 Italian time (19.00 local time).

Michele Vitali will be part of the expedition to Russia but will not be available for the match against the hosts. Bruno Mascolo, Gabriele Procida and Mattia Udom will not travel with the team but will re-join the group on Saturday 27 November in Milan.

“We can’t wait to resume the journey – said the coach Meo Sacchetti – and our desire is to start this long journey with a victory against Russia also because from Friday onwards every match will be decisive on the way to the World Cup. We are a team with many young people, many of whom, however, already have some international experience. As always we will give our best “.

The team will fly the same day to St. Petersburg and tomorrow will have a double training session at the Yubileyniy Sport Complex, where they will face the hosts on Friday 26 November. Immediately after the match, the return to Italy to prepare for the match against the Netherlands at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago on Monday 29 November, 8.30 pm.

The Azzurri for Russia

# 4 Leonardo Candi (1997, 190, P / G, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia)

# 7 Stefano Tonut (1993, 194, G, Umana Reyer Venice)

# 12 Diego Flaccadori (1996, 193, P, Dolomiti Energia Trentino)

# 16 Amedeo Vittorio Tessitori (1994, 208, C, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

# 18 Matteo Spagnolo (2003, 194, P, Vanoli Cremona)

# 19 Raphael Gaspardo (1993, 207, A, Happy Casa Brindisi)

# 22 Giordano Bortolani (2000, 193, G, Nutribullet Treviso)

# 34 Mouhamet Rassoul Diouf (2001, 206, A, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia)

# 44 Davide Alviti (1996, 200, A, A | X Armani Exchange Milan)

# 45 Nicola Akele (1995, 203, A, Nutribullet Treviso)

# 52 Alessandro Lever (1998, 208, A / C, Allianz Pallacanestro Trieste)

# 54 Alessandro Pajola (1999, 194, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna



The program

Wednesday 24th November

9.00 / 11.30 – Training

13.30 – Departure for St. Petersburg

Thursday 25th November

11.00 / 12.30 – Training

19.00 / 21.00 – Training

Friday 26th November

11.00 / 12.00 – Training

17.00 in Italy (19.00 local time) Russia-Italy at Yubileyniy Sport Complex

Following return to Italy in Milan

Saturday 27th November

16.30 / 19.30 – Training

Sunday 28th November

10.00 / 11.30 – Training

17.00 / 19.00 – Training

Monday 29th November

10.00 / 11.00 – Training

20.30 Italy-Netherlands at Mediolanum Forum in Assago (Milan)

Tuesday 30th November

End of meeting

The schedule of group H

November 26, 2021

Netherlands-Iceland

Russia-Italy

November 29, 2021

Italy-Netherlands

Iceland-Russia

February 24, 2022

Iceland-Italy

Russia-Netherlands

February 27, 2022

Italy-Iceland

Netherlands-Russia

July 1, 2022

Iceland-Netherlands

Italy-Russia

July 4, 2022

Netherlands-Italy

Russia-Iceland

The formula

In the first phase, the 32 participating teams were divided into 8 groups of four teams each competing in an Italian round with home and away matches along three “windows”. Only the first three teams in the standings qualify for the second phase, forming a further six-party group with the first three qualified teams of the matched group, taking with them the points scored with the other teams that have passed the round. In the second round, only the teams that did not clash in the first phase face each other in home and away matches. Only the top three in the second round qualify for the World Cup. The Italy group will cross with group G, the one made up of Spain, Georgia, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

