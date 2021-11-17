Italia 5G, here is the government’s plan: 2 billion to guarantee at least 150 Mb to everyone

Guarantee a downlink speed of at least 150 Mbit / s and 50 Mbit / s pulink in the “white” areas, those in which 5G networks are not expected to be built between now and 2026. This is the goal of the Italia 5G plan (as part of the 1 Giga Italia Plan) on which the Government works and whose tenders will be banned, according to the wishes of the Minister for Digital Transition Vittorio Colao, at the beginning of 2022.

The investment plan provides for the allocation of 2 billion which will be distributed on the basis ofresult of the mapping (DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT HERE) of the territory carried out by Infratel – a unique worldwide – based on the updated coverage data provided by Tim, Vodafone, WindTre and Iliad and above all on the investment and hedging forecasts projected to 2026.

“In particular – he explains the in house of Mise led by Marco Bellezza – on the basis of a geographic grid of “pixels” of size 100 × 100 meters, representative of the Italian territory (which comprises a total of about 30 million “pixels”), operators were asked to provide information on their current coverage and its coverage plans expected up to 2026 – also taking into account the coverage obligations associated with the rights of use of the frequencies used – by filling in some fields relating to the coverage attributes for each pixel, as described below ” .

From the survey it emerged that there are 13,231 unique mobile sites without backhaul and that will therefore need to be updated. The total number of radio base stations (SRB) declared by operators in 2021 is equal to 66,698 and rises to 73,931 in the projection to 2026. “It emerged – reads the Infratel report – that in some cases the radio base stations declared by various operators they are less than 10 meters away from each other, so it seems reasonable to assume that these are co-siting stations which, for the purposes of this mapping, can be considered as a single mobile site. Therefore, the number of unique mobile sites in 2026 is 47,103 ”. And again: “As of 2026, 21,932 SRBs deployed throughout the country will not be reached by fiber optic backhaul connections. Of these, 3,329 are already subject to an obligation to connect by the public concessionaire Open Fiber. Therefore, as of 2026, 18,603 SRBs without fiber optic backhaul are expected. Of these, 2,494 are located within 50 meters of civic addresses affected by the interventions envisaged as part of the “Italia a 1 Giga” Plan and the private plans declared by the operators for the purpose of the 2021 mapping of fixed ultra-broadband networks ”.

Compared to the number of SRBs, “the unique mobile sites covered by the measure are 13,231, of which 1,879 located within 50 meters of the civic addresses affected by the aforementioned public and private intervention plans. Of the remaining 11,352 sites, approximately 1,700 (which include approximately 2,400 Srb) also cover motorways, approximately 4,000 (which include approximately 5,700 Srb) also cover extra-urban roads and approximately 3,000 (which concern approximately 4,200 Srb) also cover railway routes “.

According to the tender procedures from what has been learned, the Government will proceed with the incentive model thus financing part of the works but the ownership of the networks will be held by the operators. And a minimal part of the intervention can be managed with direct intervention by Infratel.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED