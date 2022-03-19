Italian aircraft a few kilometers from the war. “It doesn’t take much to cross over”

The tension is also rising in our country, the war is not geographically so far away but above all in continuous evolution. That’s why it’s best to be prepared and not be surprised if something gets out of hand. That’s what the general thought Luca GorettiChief of Staff of the Air Force, who in hearing the Defense commissions declared that he had authorized “ the doubling of ours Eurofighter in service with NATO in Romania: we are less than twenty miles from the Ukrainian border. We need to be careful in our air defense business: it takes nothing to cross over and find ourselves at war “. Our planes are ready to take off.

What can happen to planes

Italy is preparing: the conflict may not be just a political issue. As we have already seen on the Giornale.it, in the last few hours all the spotlights have been focused on a circular from the Italian Army Staff, the contents of which have put a large part of public opinion on alert. Not surprisingly, the subject of the document was quite emblematic: “ Evolutions on the international chessboard “. Here they are, the evolutions. Apart from the indications on the training personnel as well as how the weapon systems should be used, this morning we are also preparing with military aircraft.” This is why I tell my crews that never as now everything must be done according to the rules. Never get caught up in the rush to see what’s there. There may be attempts to get us into Ukrainian territory and that would be the end “, underlines General Goretti.” Everything has changed, in two weeks we have gone back decades. And NATO is still our guarantee that what happened to Ukraine will not also happen to us or our allies “complains the major general Mauro Del Vecchioformer commander of the Kfor mission in Macedonia and Kosovo, of the Italian Rapid Reaction Army Corps of NATO, in an interview with National newspaper.

The training of the military

The ongoing war less than two thousand kilometers from Italy keeps the threshold of attention raised and “wakes up” the Italian army from the torpor of recent years. There circular issued yesterday clearly refers to the events and the evolution of the events inserted in the international chessboard, alluding to what is happening in these days in Ukraine. Training “ warfighting oriented “, in Italian” combat “, and a clear reference to the highest levels of efficiency” of all tracked vehicles, helicopters and artillery weapon systems “These are the key steps. Inside, various indications are provided relating to several areas, from personnel to training through to employment and weapons systems. Early leave could be prohibited because” every possible effort must be made to ensure that valuable skills can be available “. On the European chessboard, the shift for now concerns a limited number of military forces but in the coming months we will see a” redeployment more consistent. NATO does nothing but take note of the situation. And he sends a clear message: an attack on one of us will be an attack on all “explained Del Vecchio.

“No alarmism”

“It’s the classic storm in a glass of water” he said in an interview with Journal on newsstands the general Giorgio Battisti, president of the Military Commission of the Italian Atlantic Committee and with a long experience in the field. The circular issued by the Italian General Staff should be read as “a normal directive, in which the Chief of Staff of the Army clarifies the priorities in the preparation of forces in the event of a threat that could affect the Atlantic Alliance” . In short, calm and cool: is alarmism unjustified? “Unjustified and useless – adds Battisti – These circulars are not frequent but are periodic, when it is necessary to indicate priorities. To give an example, when it was necessary to go to Afghanistan, with these circulars it was recommended to prepare to defend against IEDs, improvised devices. Sorry that someone has released a document for internal use. Unfortunately today everything ends up on social media, a cowardly way to create unnecessary controversy “ . NATO is enlarged eastward because the former Warsaw Pact countries, which evidently still felt under threat from Moscow, “ they asked – explained Del Vecchio – The fact that Moscow felt threatened by this enlargement does not justify it in the least for attacking an independent country. “.

The use of the military