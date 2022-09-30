“Italian arrested with 8 other foreigners for protests” – Corriere.it

Iran has announced the arrest of 9 people of foreign nationality, including one of Italian nationality, in connection with the protests for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died after being arrested for wearing the veil incorrectly

The authorities of Iran have announced the arrest of 9 foreign citizens – including a person with Italian citizenship – in relation to the protests that broke out for Mahsa Amini

the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died after being arrested by the moral police for not wearing the veil correctly.

Nine foreign nationals from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and others were arrested during or behind the scene of the riots, the Iranian intelligence ministry said in a statement.

The repression of the protests has so far resulted in the deaths of at least 83 people, according to reports from the French agency AFP.

Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after her arrest for violating Iran’s strict dress code, which specifically requires women to wear Islamic veils.

Tehran denies any police involvement in his death, and calls the protesters, who have been arrested by the hundreds, rioters.

Iranian authorities have also accused forces abroad, starting with the United States, of being behind the demonstrations or of inciting them.

Amnesty International denounced the use by the security forces of one merciless violenceciting the use of live and rubber bullets, beatings and sexual violence against women.



Article being updated …