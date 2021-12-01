Italian Auto Market November 2021: sales data

Plug-in hybrids hold back. On the power supply front, the data provided by Unrae show for the first time in several months a setback for plug-in hybrids. Overall, the aggregate of rechargeable cars (Phev and Ev) grew by 24.2% compared to November 2020 and saw its penetration improve from 5.8% to 9.5%. In particular, the pure electric (5,098) recorded an increase of 49.5% and rose from 3.1% to 6% of the market, while the plug-in hybrids, despite a decrease of 4.2% (2,913), passed from 2.7% to 3.4%. Non-rechargeable hybrids are down for the second month in a row: they are 26,842, 0.9% less, but their share still rises from 24.2% to 31.8%. Within this segment, full hybrids are 9,156 (+ 19.9% ​​with a share from 6.8% to 10.8%), while mild hybrids are 24,318 (-1.6% and penetration growing from 22.1% to 28.8%). Among the traditional engines, diesels lost 49.5% (13,180) and dropped from 23.3% to 15.6% of the market. Petrol cars, with a -35.2% and 25,149 registrations, went from 34.7% to 29.8%.

Fiat 500 returns to the top of Ev. Within the aggregate of electric only, the Dacia Spring loses the first place in the top 10 and the Fiat 500 regains the top, with 946 registrations. Followed by the Renault Twingo (656), the Volkswagen Up! (570), Smart fortwo (543), Dacia Spring (416), Volkswagen ID.3 (354), Tesla Model Y (325), Peugeot 208 (265), Mini (255) and Volkswagen ID.4 (222).