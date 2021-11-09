Italian beta codes have been shipped, we can confirm it – Nerd4.life

This weekend, players around the world will be able to get their hands on the beta of Elden Ring, the new action role-playing game from FromSoftware, in PlayStation and Xbox format. The players Italians I am awaiting the arrival of the codes and, now, we can confirm that Bandai Namco sent them. Check your emails to find out if you have been selected.

The person who writes has in fact received his own, precisely in PS5 version. Invitations may not be sent all at once and Bandai Namco may send them at different times for each platform, so if you don’t see yours right now don’t despair. In any case, we now have confirmation that the invitations for the Elden Ring beta have at least partially been sent to Italy.

The Elden Ring beta, as the email also reminds us, will take place in the following days and times Italians:



November 12 | 12:00 – 15:00

November 13 | 04:00 – 07:00

November 13 | 20:00 – 23:00

November 14 | 12:00 – 15:00

November 15th | 04:00 – 07:00

One of the enemies of Elden Ring

Some times are not exactly convenient for us Italian players, but there are at least three bands that do not ask to set the alarm very early. Elden Ring will be available, remember, from February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

If you want to prepare for the beta, here’s an official Elden Ring basics guide shared by FromSoftware.