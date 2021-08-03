News

Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner for breaching a 2021 modeling contract

MILAN, August 3 – American supermodel Kendall Jenner has been sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Joao for violating the terms of a modeling agreement that required her to pose for two photo shoots.

The complaint, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, says Jenner only participated in two planned photo shoots, but never came second, which was originally supposed to take place in March 2020 but was delayed due to a corona virus infection.

According to the complaint, Liu Jo is asking for at least $1.8 million in damages.

Liu Jo, who complained that Jenner had already been paid $1.35 million for the services included in the 2019 contract, said she tried several times to reschedule the second photo shoot but received no response from Jenner. Liu Jo said the model couldn’t get his money back.

Jenner, 25, one of the most famous models in the world, was not immediately available for a comment on the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

Its agents, Society Model Management and parent company Elite World Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A PR agency representing Liu Jo was not immediately available for comment.

Report by Sylvia Aloysius and Mimosa Spencer Editing by Mark Heinrich

