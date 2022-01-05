Italian car market, the 500 is the best-selling electric car in 2021

2021 has come for the Italian car market concluded negatively. The aftermath of the pandemic and the chip crisis weighed heavily on overall results. As we have seen, compared to the pre-pandemic period of 2019, the year just ended saw a drop in registrations of as much as 24%. Despite the certainly not positive situation, electrified cars did well in 2021, that is, the hybrids, the Plug-ins and the electric ones. At this point it is interesting to take stock of the year that has just ended to discover the best-selling models in Italy in these market segments. As we have seen, the electric ones closed the year 2021 with an overall share of 4.6%. The Plug-ins, on the other hand, by 4.7% and the hybrids (Mild Hybrid included), by 29%.

TOP 10 2021 ELECTRIC

In the first place and it could not be otherwise seen what we saw during the year, we find the electric 500 which with 10,753 registrations and a market share among electric cars of 15.9% clearly detaches the Smart Fortwo which “stops” at 6,162 registered units. Third step of the podium for the Electric Renault Twingo with 5,822 registrations.





Fourth place for the Dacia Spring. In fifth position, however, we find the Tesla Model 3. Also noteworthy is the seventh place of the Volkswagen ID.3. Overall, 67,542 electric cars were registered in Italy in 2021.

TOP 10 2021 HYBRID

Let’s go from Plug-ins. The ranking sees two Jeep models in the first two places. We find in the first position the Jeep Compass with 8,743 registrations equal to a market share of 12.6%. Second square for the Jeep Renegade with 6,037 registrations. Third step of the podium for the Volvo XC40.





Good fourth position for the Renault Captur. Fifth and sixth were the BMW X1 and the Peugeot 3008. Overall, 69,312 Plug-in cars were registered in the whole of 2021. As for the HEV models there is little to say since the ranking has always been dominated by the Fiat Panda which with 82,606 registrations clearly stands out from the Lancia Ypsilon which totaled 37,330 units registered. Third step of the podium for the Fiat 500 (31,686 registrations). The Toyota Yaris, Ford Puma, Suzuki Ignis, Suzuki Swift, Toyota C-HR, Hyundai Tucson and Toyota RAV4 also stand out. Given the results of the Panda among the hybrids, it is not surprising that this model is by far the best-selling model in Italy with 112,298 registrations. Followed by the Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon. [Fonte dati: UNRAE]

