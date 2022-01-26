“Italian champions of health”: three medical researchers from the University of Udine awarded

UDINE. The Italian excellence, in the field of research, also bears the name of the Department of Medical Area of ​​the University of Udine.

A fact, officially sanctioned by the solemn ceremony in the Campidoglio in Rome which, just recently, also awarded three researchers of the Dame with a prestigious award, as part of the “Recti Eques – Italian Paladins of Health” Award, conferred by Liber association to one hundred scientists throughout Italy.

A tribute to the dedication and commitment of high-quality professionals, committed every day for the good of the community and scrupulously selected in all the universities of the “Boot”; a precious opportunity to turn the spotlight on a sector, that of medical-scientific research, which is too often silent and in trouble yet the backbone of the system and a fundamental requirement of every country.

To make it even more evident, perhaps never as before, the ongoing health emergency that has definitively placed the emphasis on the priority role of research in the fight against the pandemic.

And precisely for the work carried out in 2020 on Covid-19, with particular reference to possible short-term cardiac alterations in patients after infection, Professor Cristiana Catena, of the research group of the Medical Clinic of the Uniud Department of Medicine, was awarded , under the direction of Professor Leonardo Alberto Sechi.

“I am honored for the award received and for having been able to represent, on the occasion, the entire team of internal specialists – explains Cristiana Catena, full professor of internal medicine at the Dame and director of the same School of specialization while confirming the results obtained through the research conducted at the University hospital of Udine on a sample of 105 patients 41 days after the diagnosis of Covid-19 -. The study showed that there are no structural or functional cardiac anomalies in patients who survived the virus more than one month after diagnosis, even in cases of severe disease “.

Equally promising are the results obtained in the research on the “Role of mast cells in the initiation and progression of celiac disease”; a valuable work confirming the fact that these cells, which play a key role in allergic reactions, are actually among the main players in the intestinal damage responsible for the disease, thus suggesting the importance of their modulation in the planning of new therapeutic approaches.

“It was a great honor to have represented our Department at the prestigious event”, highlights the author of the work Barbara Frossi, researcher in General Pathology and member of the Immunology research group of the Dame directed by Professor Carlo Pucillo, recalling that the studies are merged into the work of the same name, “The Italian Paladins of Health”, together with the most deserving of the other awarded compatriots.

“It is a result that I want to share with all those who participated in the publication in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology because it is right to remember that scientific research is always the result of teamwork, passion and sharing. Events like this allow us to effectively show how active the Italian scientific community is and capable of obtaining truly remarkable results ».

The same ones that also allowed Molecular Biology researcher Giulia Antoniali to get on the podium with an innovative study on tumors and, in particular, on the new role of a DNA repair enzyme, known as Ape1 protein, in the development and progression of cancer. of the uterine cervix, through the use of modern genomic and proteomic technologies, the pride of the Dame.

“I am honored for this prestigious award”, underlines the researcher who is part of the Molecular Biology and Genomic Stability team headed by Professor. Gianluca Tell while remarking that the work, which for the first time highlighted the direct correlation between increased levels of Ape1 and greater resistance of cancer to drugs, could pave the way for the development of new compounds capable of interfering with the functions of this protein in cancer cells.

“I would like to thank the Airca Foundation, which financed the study, and share the recognition with the entire research group that made it possible to achieve this extraordinary result”.