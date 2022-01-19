Italian Cup, probable formations Roma-Lecce

Tomorrow evening Roma will play in the Italian Cup against the Apulians. For Mourinho there will be some line-up changes. Here are the probable ones.

Tomorrow there will be the seasonal debut of the Rome in the competition won 9 times, with the last triumph coming in the 2007/2008 season, when the Giallorossi of Luciano Spalletti they beat Inter for 2-1 in the final.

In recent years there have been many bad figures made by the Capitoline team in the Italian competition. Precisely for this reason José Mourinho will have to be good at making the players understand that this is an important trophy that, in addition to giving the tenth seal, could lead the team directly to the next group stage. Europa League in case of triumph. An aspect that should not be underestimated given that the Serie A classification currently sees Roma in seventh place, at 35 points, the same as Fiorentina And Lazio.

READ ALSO >>> Calciomercato Roma, dry no from Trigoria | The goal does not change

Probable formations Rome-Lecce

The Special One will certainly make some changes, also because on Sunday afternoon at 18 the Giallorossi will be staged in the hostile field of Castellani di Empoli, against the former Aurelio Andreazzoli. Step by step and first success the Cup Italy, the goal of the Capitoline, who to pass to the quarter-finals will have to beat the Lecce Marco’s Barons. The Salento today occupy the fifth position, at 34 points, 4 points behind the leaders Pisa.

The Portuguese coach should start from some confirmations such as Rui Patricio, Karsdorp, Vina, Sergio Oliveira and Mkhitaryan. The rest of the formation will see some ballots. On the left you should see Stephan again El Shaarawy, while in the center of the attack should play Eldor Shomurodov. The Uzbek is on the hunt for redemption after the latest disappointing performance.

ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Kumbulla, Ibanez, Vina; Cristante, Sergio Oliveira; Carles Perez, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy; Shomurodov.

All .: Mourinho.