Italian Cup, Rome-Lecce: the probable formations, where to see it on TV and streaming. Inter at stake | First page

Rome-Lecce (kick-off at 9 pm, live free-to-air TV on Canale 5 on TV and streaming on Mediaset Infinity) is a match valid for the round of 16 in Italian Cup. It is played at the stadium Olympic, it is a dry match: in the event of a tie after 90 minutes of regulation, it will go to extra time and then eventually to penalties. Whoever passes the round to the quarterfinals will find Inter, who beat Empoli a 3-2 last night San Siro.

Mourinho still has to do without Smalling and Pellegrini as well as long-term resident Spinazzola and midfielders Darboe and Diawara, engaged in the Africa Cup. Vina, Perez and Abraham start favorites in the ballot with Maitland Niles, Zaniolo and Shomurodov.

On the other hand, Baroni cannot count on the unavailable Pisacane, Tuia and Paganini.

Roma play in Empoli on Sunday, while Lecce receives Cremonese in Serie B.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Vina; Cristante, Oliveira; Perez, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham. (Available Fuzato, Boer, Ndiaye, Maitland-Niles, Keramitsis, Veretout, Zalewski, Bove, El Shaarawy, Zaniolo, Shomurodov). Herds Mourinho.

LECCE (4-3-3): Gabriel; Gendrey, Calabresi, Lucioni, Gallo; Faragò, Blin, Helgason; Strefezza, Coda, Rodriguez. (Available Bleve, Dermaku, Hasic, Barreca, Bjorkengren, Hjulmand, Gargiulo, Majer, Listowski, Olivieri, Di Mariano). Herds Baroni.

Referee: Volpi, Saccenti and Scatragli assistants, Cosso fourth official, Sozza and Peretti at the Var.