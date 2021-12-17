Sports
Italian Cup, Spezia-Lecce 0-2: report and match report
Also continues in Italian Cup the black moment of Spice: Ligurians defeated 2-0 at home by Lecce with a goal in each half, Thiago Motta’s team says goodbye to the competition, certifying a crisis that also puts the coach’s bench in the balance.
Lecce corsair, Spezia thoroughly
Balanced first half split by the net at the end of the fraction of Listkowski: Barreca’s cross and header to bring the Salentini ahead. After 10 ‘in the second half the doubling with Calabresi from two steps. Thiago Motta’s team tries to react but is stopped by Strelec’s post, then the goal canceled in Reca and not even the ability to reopen the match. Lecce goes on and will meet Roma in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup.
Spezia-Lecce 0-2: the match report