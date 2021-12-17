Italian Cup, Spezia-Lecce 0-2: report and match report

Lecce corsair, Spezia thoroughly

Balanced first half split by the net at the end of the fraction of Listkowski: Barreca’s cross and header to bring the Salentini ahead. After 10 ‘in the second half the doubling with Calabresi from two steps. Thiago Motta’s team tries to react but is stopped by Strelec’s post, then the goal canceled in Reca and not even the ability to reopen the match. Lecce goes on and will meet Roma in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup.