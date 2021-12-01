Italian (Dazn): “Well done to remedy Empoli, but never calm down here”. On Sottil …

At the end of the 3-1 victory against Sampdoria, the Viola coach Vincenzo Italiano spoke to the microphones of Dazn. These are his statements: “Determination at the end of the race? We are returning from a defeat gained in the last minutes after a race like the one tonight, don’t worry here. You have to be careful until the end and with your antennas straight. Today the boys they were good at remedying the negative result of Empoli, we are happy for the three points. The comebacks and the endings? A bit for the case and a bit for some unwanted situation. ‘opponent but even today we conceded something too much. So you risk compromising the games. We have to grow because there are too many goals conceded, especially in the last minutes, as well as the points lost. “