Italian Eurovision presenter apologizes for comment on Chanel

Cristiano Malgioglio, one of the three presenters of Radio Television Italy (RAI) during Eurovision’2022, has apologized to Chanel, for describing her as a “Jennifer López on sale” during the final gala of the contest, in which the Spanish representative It was third, after Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

“My comment on the ‘sale’ was that (Chanel) was like a little Jennifer Lopez, there was no offense. I apologize, ”said Malgioglio, who took advantage of his presence this Monday in a RAI program, when they told him that his words had caused controversy in Spain, to qualify his statements.

During the broadcast of the final gala, the presenter also said that the theme SloMo, which Chanel performed, was “a beach ditty” to listen to “in summer” and that the beauty and sensuality of the Spanish were the only attraction of his performance .

Malgioglio, who is also a lyricist and composer, is often controversial in his comments and did not spare criticism of various songs, performances and artists at the gala, although it was the ones directed at Chanel that have aroused the most controversy, as some have suggested that His comments influenced the vote of the Italians, who did not give any point to the Spanish.

The presenter assured that this was not true because his comments were made “after the vote”, but willing to be forgiven for his comments, he also said that he was willing to travel to Spain to apologize.

“I’ll propose a nice duet with a song that I’ll write for her and that I’ll call ‘Excuse me’, to make it less important,” he assured.

Chanel was the third classified in Eurovision 2022 with the song “SloMo”, the best result for Spain since 1995.

This story was originally published on May 17, 2022 8:41 a.m.